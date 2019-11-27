Save over £900 on the Nikon Z6 in this crazy Black Friday camera deal

Nikon's new full-frame mirrorless camera gets a big discount

Have you been looking for an excuse to buy a new camera? Well here's your excuse! Amazon has slashed the price of the brand-new Nikon Z6 by almost £1,000! 

That's a super impressive price cut, especially considering Nikon's full-frame mirrorless camera hasn't been out long. You can check out the deal below.

We waited a pretty long time for Nikon to join the full-frame mirrorless party, but once it did, we were very handsomely rewarded. The Z6 and Z7 are formidable beasts, both serving different types of customers very well indeed. 

The Z6 pipped its bigger brother to the T3 Award trophy as it offers better value for money, is more flexible. Basically, unless you're a pro landscape photography, the Z6 is a better option for you.

The Z6 offers fantastic image quality and, thanks to 12fps shooting and a well-performing AF system and sensor, it’s simply a great all-rounder with a user-friendly body that's really pleasant to use.

Quite simply, the Z6 is the best cameras currently on the market and you’re unlikely to be disappointed with a purchase.

Amazon has several offers on at the moment, reducing both the kit and body-only.

You can now pick up the Nikon Z6 body for just £1,469, that's saving £630 off the £2,099 RRP.

If you want it with the brilliant Nikkor Z 24-70 mm f/4 S zoom lens, then you can get the Z 6 for £1,745, that's saving a massive £954 off the £2,699 RRP.

Nikon Z6 + Nikkor Z 24-70 mm f/4 S Kit | was £2,699 | now £1,745 | save £954 at Amazon
The Z6 offers fantastic image quality and, thanks to 12fps shooting and a well-performing AF system and sensor, it’s simply a great all-rounder with a user-friendly body that's really pleasant to use. If you're after a new camera and lens combo, this deal can't be missed.View Deal

Nikon Z 6 Body only | was £2,099 | now £1,469 | save £630 at Amazon
The Z6 offers fantastic image quality and, thanks to 12fps shooting and a well-performing AF system and sensor, it’s simply a great all-rounder with a user-friendly body that's really pleasant to use.View Deal

