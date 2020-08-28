Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G price leaks – and it's shockingly expensive

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 was briefly mentioned at Samsung's Unpacked event earlier this month but didn't get the fanfare reveal that its fellow devices received, like the Galaxy Buds Live, or Galaxy Note 20.

Samsung teased further updates to come for the foldable at a future date, and now that date is almost here, but it's been pipped to the post with a price leak – and it's not the news we were hoping for.

Samsung is holding an entire event for the Galaxy Z Fold 2, dubbed Unpacked Part 2, next week. It's slated for Tuesday, September 1, and we're expecting to get all of the details on the foldable's specs, release date, and price.

The last we heard (unofficially) was that pre-orders will open up on September 2, with the launch following on September 18. Considering the event is officially confirmed for September 1, that pre-order date seems like it could be spot on, and by extension, the release date is also holding water.

Meanwhile, with just days to go before the event, it seems the price may have leaked, and it's not ideal. The Galaxy Fold launched with a starting price of £1,900/ $1,980/ €1,999. It was rumoured that the Fold 2 could ship with a lower price, but WinFuture reports that the handset's price tag will be "just under 2000 euros" putting it at exactly the same price point as the original Fold.

Twitter leaker Roland Quandt is seeing this as a win, saying the Galaxy Fold was priced at €2,100 in Germany, so having the Galaxy Z Fold 2 come in at €2,100 is a tad cheaper than last year.

Ultimately, it seems like there won't be much of a price drop for the follow-up – probably none at all going by this leak. We have head whispers of an additional foldable Samsung smartphone that will be more affordable than the Fold 2, although it might be too early to hear about that at Unpacked 2. We've only got a few days to wait though, so we'll find out soon enough!