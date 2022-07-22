Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro suddenly sounds incredibly appealing

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Following on from yet more Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 details leaking out, comes fresh information that makes the flagship smartwatch model in the incoming range, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, sound incredibly appealing.

That's because Samsung's own leakster-in-chief, Ice universe, who has an incredible track record of accurately reporting on future Samsung hardware, has just tipped the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro to feature a very impressive performance feat.

Writing on Twitter (opens in new tab), Ice states that:

"The battery life of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro can reach at least 3 days."

Now, for those who don't own a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, that wearable - which we consider one of the best smartwatches on the market - has an estimated 40-hour battery life. And, as we noted in our review, 40 hours was actually down from the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3's two-day battery life.

So the fact that the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has just been tipped for a battery life of "at least 3 days" by Samsung's top leakster is really exciting news. That is a massive battery life upgrade over the last generation and is totally shots fired against the Apple Watch Series 7, which in contrast only offers a 1-day battery life.

The idea that a super-charged Galaxy Watch 5 Pro can last three full days on the wrist without charge sounds genuinely game-changing, and especially so if it also offers a next-gen tech package at the same time. A powerhouse smartwatch with a powerhouse battery life.

Right now the official specs for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 have not been announced, but the new wearable is expected to launch in full at Samsung Unpacked on August 10th, 2022. And it's been tipped to be coming with some fancy new abilities.

In terms of pricing, T3 is currently predicting the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will start, in its smallest size, at £249/$249, with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro starting at £349/$349. Although again we will have to wait until August 10th for the final pricing.

Hopefully, then Ice's statement rings true (and it almost always does), as that would really put the pressure on Samsung's smartwatch rivals to up their game, too. And that is win-win for wearables worldwide.