Samsung Galaxy S20 FE loses the element of surprise with this huge leak

Samsung is following up the release of the Galaxy S10 Lite with another more affordable handset in its Galaxy S20 range, dubbed the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (previously known as the Galaxy S20 Lite).

While most of the information about the handset has been under wraps so far, a few leaks have trickled out about the device, with the latest one being a full-on squirt, revealing prices and a brand new region in which the Lite range will be making its debut.

DealNTech has spotted Canadian price listings for the Galaxy S20 FE's 128GB 5G variant, in Navy, Lavender, Sky Green, Red, White, and Orange. These colours line up with the leaked colourways we saw just a couple of weeks ago. The unusual aspect of the listing, which the site says is from a retail database, is that it clearly indicates a Canadian launch for the smartphone; Samsung's Lite/ Fan Edition handsets tend not to release in the country, so this will be great news for Canadian fans looking for a cheaper option.

According to the leak, we're looking at a price tag of CAD 1,148.65, which is cheaper than the Galaxy S20's CAD 1,319. Straight currency conversions don't give an accurate representation of other regions' pricing structures, but that would translate to around $880/ £655.

The S10 Lite launched in the US for $650, so it's unlikely that the S20 FE is going to be $200 more expensive, so realistically, we're going to be looking at a significantly cheaper US launch price, with Twitter leaker Chun suggesting it'll be $699.

The other newsworthy titbit from the leak is that the 'Galaxy S20 FE' is apparently the device's official name, and the confirmation of this – as well as the existence of 4G and 5G variants – was confirmed by Samsung's Bulgarian website.

According to DealNTech, the site listed the Galaxy S20 FE/ FE 5G as one of the smartphones that will be getting a free four month subscription to YouTube Premium. This seems to have been removed from the site since, so we can't confirm for ourselves.

Back in July, South Korean site, The Elec (via Pocket-lint) claimed that the Galaxy S20 FE will launch in October for 900,000 won, which is around £565/ $760, so the pricing seems to be a bit all over the place. But we're not too far from the alleged launch, so no doubt we're in for more juicy leaks in the weeks ahead.

Source: DealNTech