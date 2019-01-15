Monumental Samsung Galaxy S10 leak reveals EVERYTHING you need to know

While Samsung is attempting to subtly tease its next-generation Galaxy S smartphone ahead of its launch next month, XDA Developers contributor Max Weinbach has unleashed a slew of never-before-seen details about the Galaxy S10.

The latest leak has revealed almost everything about the as-yet unannounced handset, including the amount of RAM, built-in storage, the 5G-enabled skew, the number of cameras included with each model of the Galaxy S10, and the type of headphones that will be bundled in the box.

If you want the Galaxy Unpacked keynote in London and San Francisco on February 20, 2019 to hold some surprises, best to look away now...

Max Weinbach, a prominent contributor to XDA Developers, has published a lengthy Twitter thread that includes a number of previously unknown details about the three Samsung Galaxy S10 models to be announced next month.

First up, Weinbach has revealed the amount of RAM and built-in storage included with each variant of the flagship handset.

Galaxy S10 Lite: 4GB of RAM + 128GB storage

4GB of RAM + 128GB storage Galaxy S10: 6GB of RAM + 128GB, or 256GB storage

6GB of RAM + 128GB, or 256GB storage Galaxy S10 Plus: 6GB, or 8GB of RAM + 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of storage

6GB, or 8GB of RAM + 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of storage Galaxy S10 Plus (5G Model): 8GB, or 12GB of RAM + 256GB, 512GB or 1TB storage

Unfortunately, Weinbach does not reveal how much each of these storage variations will cost. Thankfully, these leaked models align with an early Galaxy S10 price leak, so it's possible to work out how much upgrades between models will set you back.

In a subsequent tweet, Weinbach reveals some new details about the preinstalled wallpaper that will ship with the Galaxy S10, which is set to be powered by Samsung's new One UI software.

(Image credit: Mobile Fun)

Weinbach tweeted: "One of the wallpapers will be purple to a darker red color. Note 9 style infinity wallpapers instead of the S8/N8/S9 style stars."

The XDA Developers writer has also revealed new details about the earbuds that will ship in the box with the Galaxy S10. According to Weinbach, the Seoul-based company is set to include headphones from audio firm AKG, which it acquired in March, 2017. These will be similar to previous AKG earbuds included with flagship Samsung smartphones, albeit with a new logo and colour.

Weinbach has also shared some new information about the cameras. According to the tweet, all three models of the Galaxy S10 (the Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus) will include a secondary ultra-wide 16MP f/1.9 lens with a 123-degree field of view but no optical image stabilisation (OIS).

This will be paired with a 12MP standard lens with the same variable aperture mechanism that caused headlines for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus last year. The lens will be able to switch between f/1.5 and f/2.4 based on the amount of available light in order to improve image quality. This camera is said to have OIS.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus will purportedly boast an additional 13MP f/2.4 telephoto lens with OIS and a 45-degree field of view. This will help with the depth-sensing abilities of the Galaxy S10 Plus and allow for more accurate bokeh-style blur in the background of Live Focus photographs.

According to Weinbach, both the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy S10 will have two lenses included in the rear-mounted camera system, while the Galaxy S10 Plus will have three. Interestingly, this is not what we've heard from other previously reliable tipsters, with UniverseIce claiming only the Galaxy S10 Lite will have a dual-camera set-up, leaving everything else with three lenses.

According to Weinbach, all Galaxy S10 models will have both ‘Bright Night’ and portrait lighting features included with the camera.

Finally, the tipster also claims the handset will have a glossier body than the Samsung Galaxy S9 range. Both the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus will purportedly sport an in-screen ultrasonic fingerprint scanner to unlock the handset and authenticate contactless payments, while the Galaxy S10 Lite will have a fingerprint sensor embedded on the side of the phone.

It's worth noting that while Max Weinbach refers to the new entry-level Galaxy S10 model as the "Galaxy S10 Lite", which we have reflected in this article – there is some dispute about the final branding of the device. Leakster Evan Blass and others have heard the handset referred to as the Galaxy S10 E by sources within the company, so don't be surprised if the affordable flagship ends up going by that name.

As always, it's worth digesting these rumours with the recommended amount of skepticism. The Galaxy S10 launch is still over a month away, with the handset not due to hit stores worldwide until March, so plans could still change.

T3 will have all of the latest information from Galaxy Unpacked as soon as it's announced on-stage, so stay tuned. Samsung will also have a livestream of the keynote on its website, which will kickstart at 7pm GMT (2pm ET, 11am PT) on February 20, 2019.