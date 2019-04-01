Samsung Galaxy S10 5G price and release date confirmed, and it's cheaper than you thought

Samsung has officially announced the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G price and release date, and if you were expecting a massive price hike over the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, you could be in for a pleasant surprise.

According to Sam Mobile, the nippy 5G version of the Samsung Galaxy S10 will first be available for purchase in South Korea starting on 5 April 2019. The 256GB model will cost 1.39 million South Korea won (about $1,226 / £933) while the 512GB model is priced at 1.55 million won (about $1,367 / £1,041).

That compares very favourably with the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, which costs $1,249 / £1,099 for the 512GB model.

So if a) those prices reported by Sam Mobile are accurate and b) we don't see a huge variation in prices between regions, then it looks as though the 4G S10 Plus and the 5G S10 Plus could be set at roughly the same price. That's in contrast to a report last September which said that the 5G Galaxy S10 would be wallet-bustingly expensive. At last, some good news!

As for colours, Sam Mobile says that the 256GB model will be available in Crown Silver, Majestic Black and Royal Gold while the 512GB will only be available in Crown Silver and Majestic Black.

Once the new handset has been released in South Korea, the United States is apparently next on the release date schedule. There's no word yet of UK availability.

