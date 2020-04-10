Official Xbox Series X video counters Sony PS5 specs assault

Last month Sony held an online presentation to talk more about its incoming PS5 console. Lead system architect Mark Cerny spoke at length about the new console, performing a deep dive into its specs and hardware. Well, now Microsoft has fired back with its own Xbox Series X video presentation.

The official Xbox Series X video lasts 6 minutes and is hosted by Larry Hryb and the new console's Director of Program Management Jason Ronald. The full Inside Xbox video can be watched in full below:

In the video Ronald talks about the Xbox Series X's hardware, design, accessories, and more. Ronald says the Xbox Series X was designed "to have the optimal balance of power and speed in console design", before exploring the machine's ray tracing and variable rate shading capabilities and much more.

T3 is really excited about the Xbox Series X and Sony PS5 next-gen video game consoles, and can't wait until both systems hit store shelves this winter holiday season. The prospect of unwrapping a console and getting stuck into jaw-dropping new PS5 games or Xbox games is tantalising.