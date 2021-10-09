Nintendo convincing Disney to add Sora to Smash Bros. is why I love video games

It happened! Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and series creator Masahiro Sakurai have once again pulled off what was once thought as the impossible. Sora from Kingdom Hearts has at long last been confirmed to be joining the Nintendo Switch fighting crossover as character number 83. Just step back a second and try to contemplate the gravity of that number. 83. 83 fighters! That's absolutely insane when you think about it.

It's not like these are no-name fighters either. We have everyone from Mario, Pikachu, Link, Cloud, Yoshi, Mega Man, and Pac-Man to Banji-Kazooie, Solid Snake, Donkey Kong, Ryu, Samus, Bayonetta, Bowser, Villager, Inkling, and Sonic – plus 66 more characters! Honestly, it's hard not to look at this as one of, if not the greatest achievement in video games.

Sora being added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as the final fighter feels very poetic, considering the character was the most requested during the Smash Fighter Ballot back in 2015. Let's not overlook the fact the Nintendo somehow convinced Disney of all companies to actually let them use the license. Just incredible. I mean the Mickey Mouse logo is literally on Sora's Keyblade. Disney is now part of the Smash Bros. universe and the world is a better place.

If that wasn't enough, we even got the added bonus of Square bringing across the Kingdom Hearts games to Nintendo Switch (via cloud streaming). The collection will consist of: Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts JD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind. All ridiculous names. All worthy of your time.

While not making the full roster, it was still fantastic to see Doom get some representation too, with the Doomslayer (or Doomguy) receiving his own Mii costume. It's also fulfilled the internet's fantasy of having Isabelle from Animal Crossing appear in a game with Doomguy. What a world.

