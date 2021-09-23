Nintendo adds N64 and Sega Genesis games to Switch online, here's all the titles available

Nintendo has revealed that it will expand its Nintendo Switch Online service with the introduction of games from the Nintendo 64 as well as the Sega Genesis (or the Mega Drive as it's known outside of North America). This was debuted during the latest Nintendo Direct stream.

Games set to feature in the collection include the likes of Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64, Yoshi's Story, Mario Tennis, Dr Mario 64, WinBack, and more. Up to four people can play locally or online through the service.

Sega Genesis games will also be added to the membership plan, with Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Castlevania: Bloodlines, Contra Hard Corps and Dr Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine all included.

The full list of games available in the new Expansion Pass are as below:

Nintendo 64

Super Mario 64

Mario Kart 64

Star Fox 64

Yoshi’s Story

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Mario Tennis

Dr Mario 64

WinBack

Sin & Punishment

Sega Genesis

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Contra Hard Corps

Dr Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Ecco the Dolphin

Golden Axe

Gunstar Heroes

Musha

Phantasy Star IV

Ristar

Shining Force

Shinobi III

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

Strider

Alongside this, the classic N64 and Genesis controllers will return in wireless form. Both will be available to purchase for $49.99. The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask, F-Zero X and Pokémon Snap were announced to arrive at a later date to the collection. All previous offerings of the base Nintendo Switch online membership will still be included.

The new expansion plan to the service will roll out in October this year. More details regarding the new plan, pricing and release date will be shared at a later date.

This story is currently breaking and will be updated shortly