New photos of 5-inch HTC Deluxe smartphone leaked

Ready for the era of 5-inch smartphones? HTC's latest big-screen beauty looks set for a UK launch

The trend towards larger smartphone screens looks to be continuing after more leaked shots of the purported UK-bound HTC Deluxe appeared online.

The 5-inch HTC Deluxe (or HTC Deluxe DLX) looks as if it'll be the European version of the Japanese HTC J Butterfly and the American HTC Droid DNA handset.

Those international phones, unveiled by HTC during the course of the last few weeks featured a 5-inch, full HD 1080p display.

The device also brought a 1.5GHz quad-core processor, an 8-megapixel camera, 2GB of RAM, 4G LTE mobile internet and the Android Jelly Bean (4.1) operating system out of the box.

The new, rather official-looking photos, obtained by GSM Arena, show a super sleek white handset and the presence of Beats Audio tech.

We've still heard nothing official from HTC about a potential UK launch, but we'll let you know if and when news is forthcoming. Regardless of HTC's plans for the 'Deluxe' we've got a feeling we'll be seeing quite a few 5-inch smartphones arriving in the early part of 2013.

The company's largest handset to date is the 4.7-inch HTC One X.

Via: TechRadar