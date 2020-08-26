Mega TV deal: buy a PS5-ready Samsung 8K TV and get a FREE Galaxy S20 phone worth up to £1,199

If you're looking for a TV deal that gets you the most advanced viewing tech on the planet, plus some of the slickest Android phones on the planet, Samsung's new offer is perfectly timed. Buy any of its current 8K TV models and you can claim a free Galaxy S20 phone (or cashback, but the phone is the better-value option). This offer runs from August 26th to September 22nd.

The timing is doubly perfect with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X arriving soon, and both consoles promise to support 8K output, though we don't have any details on what that might mean yet – but you'll be futureproofed. Samsung's 8K TVs also support all the other key new features of the PS5 and Xbox, including 4K at 120fps, and variable refresh rates.

Samsung's 8K TVs are pretty astounding, and you don't have to worry about there not being any 8K content for them – the real trick about them is that they make 4K look better than you've ever seen it, thanks to brilliant AI upscaling.

We rate the Samsung Q950TS, which is the fanciest of all Samsung's models, as the best TV in the world right now (let alone the best 8K TV!) for this exact reason, as well as its incredible HDR performance. You can read our full Samsung Q950TS review for all the details – though the Q900TS is the exact same image quality, and is actually much cheaper (it has some design differences only).

Meanwhile, we called the Samsung S20 "the best Android phone on the market for casual users" and the S20 Ultra "impossible not to recommend" – you can read our Samsung Galaxy S20 review and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review to find out why.

Exactly which phone you get depends on the model of TV you choose, so here's the breakdown:

• Get the Samsung Q700T from £1,999 (55-inch or 65-inch) and get a free Samsung Galaxy S20 (worth £799)

• Get the Samsung Q800T from £2,999 (65-inch, 75-inch or 82-inch) and get a free Samsung Galaxy S20 5G (worth £899)

• Get the Samsung Q900TS from £4,499 (65-inch or 75-inch) and get a free Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G worth £999

• Get the Samsung Q950TS from £5,999 (65-inch, 75-inch or 85-inch) and get a free Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G worth £1,199

After buying the TV, you can claim your phone directly from Samsung.