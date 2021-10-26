Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game reviews are a lot better than expected

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is the latest superhero property to receive a triple-A video game adaption, and early reviews sound like the game is going to be a lot of fun. Developed by Eidos-Montréal (Thief, Deus Ex, Shadow of the Tomb Raider), the single-player action-adventure has you assuming control of Peter Quill / Star-Lord and sees the group set off a chain of catastrophic events that you must resolve.

Reviews suggest that the characters and tone take heavy inspiration from their MCU counterparts, which I only see as a good thing. The 2014 James Gunn' flick brought the comicbook characters to a level nobody could have expected. Did I ever think my parents would know who Rocket Raccoon is? No, but here we are and we're better for it.

The new Marvel game looks to continue this success, after a lacklustre original showcase and mixed impressions going into launch. At the time of writing, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy on PS5 is sat at an 81 on Metacritic and an 83 on OpenCritic . Reviews point out its great use of "'80s licensed music", "relatable and sympathetic characters" as well as its "enthralling space madness". It's a decent length too, with the average time to roll credits being somewhere between 15 to 20 hours.

Check out the latest trailer for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy below:

"Whisper it... Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game might be better than the moves. It's incredibly rare for a game to make me laugh as much as it does cry, but what Eidos Montreal has created here is something rather magical, both in terms of its story and its execution," writes GamesRadar's review from Sam Loveridge. This opening paragraph alone has me insanely excited to start playing immediately.

T3 was offered a code a few days before the embargo lifted (it seems most outlets were similarly given the short timeframe), however, we were unable to get a review up in time. I'm hoping to get some thoughts or impressions up as the game is massively up my street and I can't wait to play.

For context, I adored both Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, while also having a soft spot for Marvel's Avengers, warts and all. That said, it seems Eidos-Montréal has nailed the single-player aspect and further proves this is the best way to bring an adventure with these sorts of characters to life.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.