Mad Catz channels Batman with B.A.T. 6+ gaming mouse launch at CES 2021

When it comes round to rating the best gaming mice on the market, T3 is the world's foremost expert. And that's why the B.A.T. 6+ gaming mouse launch from gaming peripheral maker Mad Catz has caught our attention at CES 2021 – it looks a combination of bonkers and brilliant.

The mouse, according to Mad Catz, is design-wise a "combination of spaceships, hypercars and batmobiles", while its hardware spec has been chosen to deliver ambidextrous fast and powerful gaming performance. Check the video trailer below to get a better look.

And, at least on paper, that claim of fast and powerful performance looks justified. The mouse is equipped with a high-end 16K DPI sensor as well as 2ms response time DAKOTA switch.

And that switch is something to write home about. The DAKOTA Mechanical Switch adopts a new signal detection technology, enabling an instant response to be made by any of two contact points. This technology precisely processes signal registration and accelerates the switch’s response time to within only 2 milliseconds - which is 60 per cent faster than other mechanical switches.

As you would expect from Mad Catz, the B.A.T. 6+ is highly configurable, too, with various sizes of swappable backplates and side skirts allowing the rodent to be setup for palm, claw or finger-tip grips.

The B.A.T. 6+ is also Mad Catz first mouse to implement the firm's new Cyborg Engine, which is software aims at combining a complex setup into an extension of the game with one integration while giving vivid lighting effects throughout the mouse chassis.

And, rounding off the B.A.T. 6+'s package is a 10 programmable button layout, with up to five storage profiles abled to be captured.

The B.A.T. 6+ hits store shelves in February 2021 for an, as yet, undisclosed price point.

Here at T3 we think the B.A.T. 6+ has Mad Catz' distinctive edgy aesthetic and, regardless of what you think of its design inspiration, does appear to deliver the full package. You get big customisation and flexibility, as well as a very impressive core hardware spec.

It's a gaming mouse that if paired with a mechanical gaming keyboard, top-rate gaming monitor and audiophile worthy gaming headset, would guarantee a brilliant gaming experience.

Here's hoping then that we get to go hands on with the B.A.T. 6+ soon, as too that Mad Catz price the rodent competitively. More information about the B.A.T. 6+ can be found on Mad Catz's official website.