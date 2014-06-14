Limitless fusion power may only be a year away

Scientists are currently seeking funding as they claim to be on the final stage of achieving clean, limitless fusion energy.

It may sound like something out of a sci-fi film but scientists claim to be on course to achieving clean, limitless fusion energy within a year.

The team at Lawrenceville Plasma Physics (LPP) say their Focus Fusion project successfully replicates the sun's power and is far cheaper and easier to achieve than the magnetic and laser fusion that governments currently fund.

This type of deep plasma focus fusion creates very few neutrons from the hydrogen and boron fuel leaving no nuclear waste or carbon emissions.

In 2012 LPP successfully heated fusion fuel up to 1.8 billion degrees – two hundred times hotter than the centre of the sun.

Their next step of the process is to increase the density of the fuel 10,000-fold.

The Focus Fusion project could not only stop climate change by lowering the emission of greenhouse gases, but it would also provide nuclear power without nuclear waste.

Without government funding, the team has taken to Indiegogo to raise funds and has nearly reached $120k of its $200k goal.

According to the chief scientist at LPP, Eric Lerner, the team is currently in first place to making the discovery.

"With only 1/1000th the budget of the huge government funded projects, we are closer to affordable, unlimited, and ultra-clean energy than anyone else in the world," says Lerner.

Want to know how it all works? Check out the video below.

Via: Pocketlint