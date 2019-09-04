LG launches world first 8K OLED and NanoCell TVs... but is keeping quiet about the prices!

LG has kickstarted the roll-out of its pixel-packed 8K OLED and NanoCell televisions this month, with the new models available across several countries worldwide, including the UK and the United States.

LG claims to be the first manufacturer in the world to launch an 8K OLED TV – branded the LG Signature 88Z9. It was first shown-off at the IFA consumer technology tradeshow last year and has a eye-watering resolution of 7680 x 4320 pixels.

It has the same abyss-like blacks you'd expect from an OLED panel and the same accurate colour representation technology found in the South Korean firm's 4K OLED TVs,. LG also ships the TV with built-in 8K upscaling technology to boost the quality of 1080p and 4K sources since native 8K content is still M.I.A.

The LG Signature 88Z9 boasts a 88-inch screen size, which should be more than enough to get the full effect when watching blockbusters like Mad Max: Fury Road and Avengers: Endgame at home. LG has integrated an 80W sound system into the set to provide powerful audio without a sound bar, at least, in theory.

LG signature OLED 8K TV (Image credit: LG)

Meanwhile, the 75-inch 75SM99 NanoCell TV brings the 8K resolution to a slightly smaller panel. It sports LG's Full Array Local Dimming Pro technology to stop the backlight bleeding between the pixels as much as possible. According to LG, this means the TV can replicate the same black levels seen on OLEDs, despite using LED.

Both LG TVs use Artificial Intelligence (AI) smarts to ensure pictures are optimised at all times. As you'd expect, there's also support for Dolby Vision, Advanced HDR by Technicolor, and HDR10.

LG's 8K NanoCell TV – Model number 75SM99 (Image credit: LG)

Each of these LG sets has four HDMI 2.1 ports, enabling up to 8K video at 60fps. That's about as future-proofed as you can get these days. You won't even be tied to a specific ecosystem either, with Apple AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit support for iPhone and HomePod owners, as well as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa too.

The latest from LG will go head-to-head with the 75-inch Samsung Q900R OLED 8K TV, which our review praised as being the "early adopter's dream TV".

Prices for both TVs have yet to be revealed. T3 will update this article with the correct UK and US pricing as soon as we get word on the cost. Stay tuned.

