Talk to the hand: LG just killed the Watch Urbane 2 LTE

If you wanted to pick up the new LG Watch Urbane second edition LTE – phew, that's a mouthful – we're sorry to say you won't be able to. Due to a hardware fault LG has cancelled the device so it won't be coming out this year, or maybe even ever.

Techradar was reviewing the latest watch from LG when the Korean firm got in contact to say it won't be launched due to a hardware fault.

The statement read, "We understand that you are currently reviewing our latest smartwatch; however, late in the quality assurance process for the LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE, our engineers were made aware of a hardware issue which affects the day-to-day functionality of the device.

“After further investigation, the decision was made to cancel the rollout of the Urbane 2nd Edition LTE due to the complicated nature of the issue."

A massive shame

That's not all though LG said, whether it will eventually come out isn't quite clear. The message continues, “Whether the device will be available in the future will be decided at a later time. For now, our top priority is to ensure that only products that meet our very specific quality standards are available for purchase."

So it does seem like this is a cancellation of the latest Watch, not just a delay. That said, we may see it rise from the flames in the future.

It's a real shame as Google has just opened up Android Wear so you can use the LG Watch Urbane second edition LTE without having to have a phone connected. Looks like we're going to have to wait for another manufacturer until we can properly try out running with just a watch for company.