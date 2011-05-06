HTC Wildfire S available for just £13.50 on contract

Carphone Warehouse offering baby HTC for bargain basement prices

The HTC Wildfire S is now available on contract for as little as £13.50 from the Carphone Warehouse, and that's when you've picked up the phone for free.



For that bargain-basement price, you get a 'modest', okay stingy, 50 minutes of talk time and 100MB of data on HTC's low-end device, but in these testing times, the cost is sure to entice those on a budget or light users to part with their cash.

The Wildfire S is a little belter and in our recent T3 review, it was rated as the best budget Android handset on the market. The Taiwanese giant certainly didn't scrimp on the specs, with a 600Mhz processor, the latest Android 2.3.3 software and a capable 5MP camera, all encased in a dinky 3.2in display.



If the Wildfire S is a little underpowered for you, throw in an extra fiver and you can pick up the 1Ghz HTC Desire S in store.



Will HTC's bargain basement Wildfire S suit your multimedia needs, or will you dig deeper for a Desire S? Let us know what you think via the T3 Twitter and Facebook feeds.