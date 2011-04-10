HTC Flyer tablet pre-orders begin priced £600

Premium price tag given to HTC's 7-inch tablet

Retailers Carphone Warehouse and Best Buy have officially revealed they are to offer the upcoming HTC Flyer with the tablet device hitting pre-order today priced £599.99.

Coming in at a smidge under the £600 mark, HTC's first foray into the tablet market, one that will land with a 7-inch form factor and the “HTC Scribe Pen” stylus will land more than £200 more than the entry level Apple iPad 2.

Equipped with 32GB of internal storage and full Wi-Fi + 3G capabilities, the Flyer, set to cost £20 more than the similar specced iPad 2 despite the Apple tablet sporting a 9.7-inch form factor, will feature a web browser fully compatible with Adobe Flash 10.2 footage, trumping its market dominating rival.

With a 5-megapixel camera around the rear and a second, 1.3-megapixel snapper up front, the Flyer will come equipped with Android 2.4, Gingerbread, with a Honeycomb update expected shortly after launch.

Although Carphone Warehouse and Best Buy has failed to reveal exactly when pre-orders will begin to ship, an official HTC press conference to be held in central London tomorrow, April 12th,is expected to reveal the release date for the Flyer, as well as out the repeatedly leaked HTC Pyramid come Sensation, a dual-core smartphone powerhouse.

