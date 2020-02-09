How to live stream Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes fight at UFC 247 from anywhere on Earth

Despite continued criticism that he’s past his best, controversial UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones remains undefeated - but will that change against Dominick Reyes this weekend? You'll be able to find the answer - no matter where you are - with a UFC 247 live stream today.

Boasting an unblemished record of his own, the up and coming Reyes looks likely to be the toughest contender presented to Jones for some time. Widely regarded as the best natural athlete in the division the Californian has been on a rapid ascent to the top of the division in just six UFC fights.

Many of critics will say current two-time champion Jones is on the opposite trajectory, with his last defence of his crown in July being a less than convincing split-decision victory over Thiago Santos. Nevertheless, it remains the case that the 32-year-old New Yorker has never been stopped nor outscored, with the only negative mark on his 26-fight career being a much-debated disqualification for landing illegal elbows on Matt Hamill back in 2009.

Jones is on a streak of 13 straight UFC title fights and is ranked No. 1 on the UFC's official pound-for-pound list, leaving many to ponder if the only person capable of displacing him as champ is Jones himself thanks to his numerous run-ins with the law.

Alongside the main event , UFC 247 an equally strong undercard, with women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko attempting to defend her crown against Katlyn Chookagian in the co-main, while heavyweight star Derrick Lewis will also be in action against Sweden’s Ilir Latifi.

With 9pm CT local start time for the man card in Texas, it's going to be a late night or early morning if you want to watch the main event at UFC 247 – it's looking set for a 3am GMT start on Sunday. If you don't mind the early hours, T3 is on hand to tell you the best and safest way to live stream Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes regardless of where you are.

Live stream Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes from abroad

If you find yourself outside your home country this weekend and don't want to miss your domestic UFC 247 live stream (more on which below), you'll find that access is blocked due to geo restrictions. The only way to get around this is by downloading and installing a VPN.

The software allows you to virtually change your IP address to a server in another country so you appear to be in a completely different location. Plus, it's encrypted, making it a safer, anonymous way to use the internet.

We've tested all the major VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best option currently available. For starters, it has the benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now thanks to its seamless connection speeds, strong security levels and sheer simplicity to use. You can watch on loads of devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc and you'll also get 3 months free and 49% off if you sign up to an annual plan. Check out ExpressVPN Once it's been downloaded and installed, open the app and select a server location (it's super easy) of a country that is showing the fight as listed below.

How to live stream the Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes in the UK

The awesome news for UK viewers hoping to watch the action from Houston is that you won't need to worry about shelling out for an expensive pay-per-view fee for UFC 247 as its going to be broadcast on BT Sport 2. Coverage starts on BT Sport 2 with the prelims at 1am, followed by Jones v Reyes at 3am with a UFC 247: Post Fight Show at 7am wrapping things up. If you're looking to stream the action, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com via your browser is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you not an existing customer, there's a new option if you want to watch the fight but don't want to be tied down to a lengthy, with BT now offering instant and flexible access. The new BT Sport Monthly Pass Is a new, no contract subscription that costs £25 and allows customers to access all its channels, including BT Sport Ultimate and even some 4K broadcasts, all via the BT Sport App and online. The app is available across a wide range of devices including Apple TV, smart Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. If you're a BT Sport subscriber but are travelling outside of the UK and want to tune in, it's simple to do – just grab a VPN and follow the instructions below to live stream the action. If you've signed up and paid to watch UFC 247 but will actually be out of the country when it's on, then downloading and installing a VPN will allow you to watch BT's coverage. As we say, it helps get around geo-blocked content and also stay a lot safer online.

Where else has Jones vs Reyes fight live stream?

While some sites will point you in the direction of illegal streams, here at T3 we're only interested in legal coverage. There's a wide array of global broadcasters covering UFC 247. While all coverage will cost you a fee or subscription, some territories are cheaper than others. Here are some examples of where to watch in other English-speaking countries:

Live stream UFC 247 in the US

ESPN+ now has the right s to all stateside coverage to major UFC events. If you don't already subscribe, then the best value is to grab a UFC Bundle, costing $84.98 that gets both access to this fight AND a whole year more of ESPN+ television.

If you already have a subscription or aren't bothered about an extended pass, then the single PPV price for UFC 246 is $64.99. You can tune in to watch all of the action including preliminary fights on Saturday with coverage of the prelims starting at 8pm ET, 5pm PT.

Click here to sign up for ESPN+.

Live stream UFC 247 in Australia

Watching from Down Under? Then you'll need to head to Main Event service who'll be showing the Jones vs Reyes and the rest of the card via pay-per-view. There's a AUS$54.95 for all that live octagon action.

Live stream UFC 247 in New Zealand

Sky Arena (Sky TV NZ's PPV station) is showing UFC 247 for $39.95, with ring walks for Jones vs Reyes due at around 6pm on Sunday.