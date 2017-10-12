How to expand your streaming options with a VPN

If the news of Netflix’s upcoming price hike has you considering switching to other streaming services than a VPN might be able to help. By using a VPN to connect to the Internet, you can bypass region blocks and access local content from all over the world to expand your content choices. A VPN can also help protect your privacy and the security of your devices on any network you connect to.

Most VPN service providers offer services globally and thus charge in US Dollars rather than in local currencies, so we've listed pricing in Dollars for the sake of simplicity.

Bear in mind that when you click through to the actual deals, you may find the prices automatically displayed in pounds, or whatever your native currency may be.

These are the best deals we found for bypassing region blocks to access more content online:

1. IPVanish - From $62.28 a year

IPVanish has 700 servers across 60+ locations with over 40,000 shared IPs available to its users. This VPN also supports five simultaneous devices, unlimited P2P traffic and the company keeps no logs on its users. IPVanish is also running a promotion where new users can get 57% Off when they sign up today.

2. Windscribe - 1 year for only $45

This VPN gives users that sign up for its commercial plan unlimited connections so that even large households can take advantage of the service. Windscribe has over 40 servers worldwide and includes native support for Windows, Mac and iOS with Android support coming soon. The company is also giving new customers 50% off its regular and yearly price.

3. ExpressVPN - Just $99.95 for 15 months

ExpressVPN offers an impressive selection of native clients for Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android and even BlackBerry as well as support for up to three simultaneous devices. This VPN has 1,000+ servers across 136 locations along full P2P support and a kill switch in case the service should go down.