Google Pixel 4 will cost more than Apple iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy S10

Pricing for the base 64GB model of the Google Pixel 4 will start at around £640 and max out at roughly £830 for the top-spec 128GB variant of the Google Pixel 4 XL.
At least, they're the figures you'll come out with after running Canadian pricing details shared by reliable tipster Evan Blass through an online currency converter.
- Apple iPhone 11 too expensive? There’s a cheaper iPhone SE 2 on the way
- The Google Pixel 4 leak we’ve all been waiting for just arrived
- Samsung Galaxy S11 launch date revealed – and it's exactly when you expected
The rival Apple iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro start at £729 and £1049, while the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus start at £799 and £899, respectively.
For reference, Blass states that the 64GB Pixel 4 will retail for CAD$1050 in Canada, versus the CAD$979 Apple asks for the equivalent iPhone 11 in the region.
Here's a full look at how the pricing compares across Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States, with the Google Pixel 3 thrown in to form the full picture:
Google Pixel 4 Price in Canada
- Google Pixel 4 (64GB) – CAD$1050
- Google Pixel 4 (128GB) – CAD$1200
- Google Pixel 4 XL (64GB) – CAD$1200
- Google Pixel 4 XL (128GB) – CAD$1360
Google Pixel 3 Price in Canada
- Google Pixel 3 (64GB) – CAD$1000
- Google Pixel 3 (128GB) – CAD$1130
- Google Pixel 3 XL (64GB) – CAD$1130
- Google Pixel 3 XL (128GB) – CAD$1260
iPhone 11 Price in Canada
- iPhone 11 (64GB) – CAD$979
- iPhone 11 (128GB) – CAD$1049
- iPhone 11 (256GB) – CAD$1189
- iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) – CAD$1379
- iPhone 11 Pro (256GB) – CAD$1589
- iPhone 11 Pro (512GB) – CAD$1859
Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in Canada
- Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB) – CAD$1260
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (128GB) – CAD$1420
Google Pixel 4 Price in The UK
- Google Pixel 4 (64GB) – £640
- Google Pixel 4 (128GB) – £730
- Google Pixel 4 XL (64GB) – £730
- Google Pixel 4 XL (128GB) – £830
Google Pixel 3 Price in The UK
- Google Pixel 3 (64GB) – £739
- Google Pixel 3 (128GB) – £839
- Google Pixel 3 XL (64GB) – £869
- Google Pixel 3 XL (128GB) – £969
iPhone 11 Price in The UK
- iPhone 11 (64GB) – £729
- iPhone 11 (128GB) – £779
- iPhone 11 (256GB) – £879
- iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) – £1049
- iPhone 11 Pro (256GB) – £1199
- iPhone 11 Pro (512GB) – £1399
Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in the UK
- Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB) – £799
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (128GB) – £899
Google Pixel 4 Price In The US
- Google Pixel 4 (64GB) – $790
- Google Pixel 4 (128GB) – $900
- Google Pixel 4 XL (64GB) – $900
- Google Pixel 4 XL (128GB) – $1020
Google Pixel 3 Price In The US
- Google Pixel 3 (64GB) – $800
- Google Pixel 3 (128GB) – $900
- Google Pixel 3 XL (64GB) – $900
- Google Pixel 3 XL (128GB) – $1000
iPhone 11 Price In The US
- iPhone 11 (64GB) – $699
- iPhone 11 (128GB) – $749
- iPhone 11 (256GB) – $849
- iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) – $999
- iPhone 11 Pro (256GB) – $1149
- iPhone 11 Pro (512GB) – $1349
Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in the US
- Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB) – $900
- Samsung Galaxy S10 (512GB) – $1150
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (128GB) – $1000
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (512GB) – $1250
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (1TB) – $1600
Google is expected to announce the Google Pixel 4 in New York City on October 15.
The duo is rumoured to feature a 90Hz screen, a Qualcomm-made Snapdragon 855 CPU, at least 6GB of RAM, and a dual-camera on both the front and rear.
They are also expected to ship running Android 10, with a number of exciting software features baked in, including Face Unlock and Motion Sense.