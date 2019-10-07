Google Pixel 4 will cost more than Apple iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy S10

Pricing for the base 64GB model of the Google Pixel 4 will start at around £640 and max out at roughly £830 for the top-spec 128GB variant of the Google Pixel 4 XL.

At least, they're the figures you'll come out with after running Canadian pricing details shared by reliable tipster Evan Blass through an online currency converter.

The rival Apple iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro start at £729 and £1049, while the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus start at £799 and £899, respectively.

For reference, Blass states that the 64GB Pixel 4 will retail for CAD$1050 in Canada, versus the CAD$979 Apple asks for the equivalent iPhone 11 in the region.

Here's a full look at how the pricing compares across Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States, with the Google Pixel 3 thrown in to form the full picture:

Google Pixel 4 Price in Canada

Google Pixel 4 (64GB) – CAD$1050

Google Pixel 4 (128GB) – CAD$1200

Google Pixel 4 XL (64GB) – CAD$1200

Google Pixel 4 XL (128GB) – CAD$1360

Google Pixel 3 Price in Canada

Google Pixel 3 (64GB) – CAD$1000

Google Pixel 3 (128GB) – CAD$1130

Google Pixel 3 XL (64GB) – CAD$1130

Google Pixel 3 XL (128GB) – CAD$1260

iPhone 11 Price in Canada

iPhone 11 (64GB) – CAD$979

iPhone 11 (128GB) – CAD$1049

iPhone 11 (256GB) – CAD$1189

iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) – CAD$1379

iPhone 11 Pro (256GB) – CAD$1589

iPhone 11 Pro (512GB) – CAD$1859

Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in Canada

Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB) – CAD$1260

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (128GB) – CAD$1420

Google Pixel 4 Price in The UK

Google Pixel 4 (64GB) – £640

Google Pixel 4 (128GB) – £730

Google Pixel 4 XL (64GB) – £730

Google Pixel 4 XL (128GB) – £830

Google Pixel 3 Price in The UK

Google Pixel 3 (64GB) – £739

Google Pixel 3 (128GB) – £839

Google Pixel 3 XL (64GB) – £869

Google Pixel 3 XL (128GB) – £969

iPhone 11 Price in The UK

iPhone 11 (64GB) – £729

iPhone 11 (128GB) – £779

iPhone 11 (256GB) – £879

iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) – £1049

iPhone 11 Pro (256GB) – £1199

iPhone 11 Pro (512GB) – £1399

Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in the UK

Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB) – £799

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (128GB) – £899

Google Pixel 4 Price In The US

Google Pixel 4 (64GB) – $790

Google Pixel 4 (128GB) – $900

Google Pixel 4 XL (64GB) – $900

Google Pixel 4 XL (128GB) – $1020

Google Pixel 3 Price In The US

Google Pixel 3 (64GB) – $800

Google Pixel 3 (128GB) – $900

Google Pixel 3 XL (64GB) – $900

Google Pixel 3 XL (128GB) – $1000

iPhone 11 Price In The US

iPhone 11 (64GB) – $699

iPhone 11 (128GB) – $749

iPhone 11 (256GB) – $849

iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) – $999

iPhone 11 Pro (256GB) – $1149

iPhone 11 Pro (512GB) – $1349

Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in the US

Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB) – $900

Samsung Galaxy S10 (512GB) – $1150

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (128GB) – $1000

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (512GB) – $1250

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (1TB) – $1600

Google is expected to announce the Google Pixel 4 in New York City on October 15.

The duo is rumoured to feature a 90Hz screen, a Qualcomm-made Snapdragon 855 CPU, at least 6GB of RAM, and a dual-camera on both the front and rear.

They are also expected to ship running Android 10, with a number of exciting software features baked in, including Face Unlock and Motion Sense.