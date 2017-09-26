Google Pixel 2 leak reveals HTC U11-style squeeze functions

The Google Pixel 2 is expected to make an appearance at a launch event on 4 October. Being so close, the rumour mill has got up to full speed with a new leak revealing lots of details early.

According to tweets from Artem Russakovskii , founder of the reliable Android Police, we can expect a few new additions to the hardware and software on the Pixel 2.

One very cool feature is the ability to squeeze the Pixel 2 in order to activate Google Assistant. Yup, this phone is being made by HTC and yes that is a unique feature from the HTC U 11.

The Pixel 2 camera is expected to offer a special bokeh effect to create background blur in photos.This will apparently be done using software alone since the Pixel 2 shouldn’t come with a dual camera setup.

The source also claims we can expect a redesigned launcher, newly designed Google homepage, dual front facing speakers and a flat glass front finish.

Everything should be revealed soon about the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL at the Google event on 4 October.