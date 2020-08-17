Galaxy Z Fold 2 launch is happening sooner than we thought

After unveiling the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at Unpacked, we were still left wondering about the foldable's specs and release date, as Samsung instead shifted the focus to its other devices, including the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Watch 3.

The official word from Samsung is that pre-orders will open in September which is also when it'll furnish us with more details on the handset itself, as well as an actual release date, but it's been beaten to the punch by a reputable leaker.

Evan Blass has tweeted out details on the exact date that pre-orders will open, as well as when the smartphone will ship; according to him, we'll see Galaxy Z Fold 2 pre-orders go live on September 2, followed by the actual launch on September 18.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

This is just a couple of days out from fellow leaker Ice Universe's prediction last month, that pegged the Galaxy Z Fold 2 for a September 20 release date - which falls on a Sunday - but this was China only. Max Weinbach also joined the conversation about the release date, saying the Galaxy Z Fold 2 wouldn't be covered at Unpacked, and will launch in October.

Industry analyst Ross Young also thinks October is likely, with this date coming from Weinbach's comments that the UTG production for the display is fairly arduous and could slow things down, and that Samsung "doesn't expect to sell many" Z Fold 2 smartphones, and is focusing production on the Galaxy Z Flip 5G instead.

We're only a couple of weeks away from Blass' date for the pre-orders, so either way, we don't have long to wait to find out who's on the money.

Source: Tom's Guide