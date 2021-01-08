Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra bids farewell to the Galaxy Note with stowable stylus

Samsung is ushering in a new era of mobile marvel with an electrifying peak at the the Galaxy S21 Ultra's stowable S-Pen.

Oozing style and substance, it looks like a final farewell to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Series, and hello to the S21 Ultra as it picks up the stylus mantle.

And, the exciting news doesn't stop there: where the Galaxy Note’s stylus was an intrinsic part of the product scope, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will accessorize the S-Pen, meaning you can take it or leave it as an optional extra.

Samsung looks dead set on including a plastic cover and flip cover for additional stylus storage space. WinFuture thinks its conceivable that the Korean giant will offer tech bundles: this could mean something like the S-Pen, phone cover, and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with baked in docking space, all wrapped up in one deal. It's a cool concept and makes the S21 Ultra truly versatile.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

WinFuture is relaying information that the Galaxy S21 Series' respective models with 128GB of internal flash storage will be priced, accordingly: the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, allegedly will land at €849; Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Plus will be €1049; meanwhile, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will supposedly cost €1399.

An unnamed source, in comments made to Indian publisher TechQuila, has the prices unchanged from the cost of last year’s S20 line, which would see the Galaxy S21 land at $999 / £899 / AU$1,499 – the S21 Ultra will likely be a lot more expensive. It's hardly chump change and if that's turned you off, we've got every base covered in our best cheap smartphones guide to make your money stretch further.

Of course, the devices all boast truly breath-taking specs. The S21 and S21 Plus will come with a 64MP triple camera, using a telephoto lens; our firm favourite, though, the S21 Ultra, brandishes a quad camera at 108MP. All of the phones’ screens will have an Infinity-O Display with Dynamic AMOLED 2X, cranking up the color, HDR, and brightness to show only the truest blacks.

Here at T3, we’re super excited by the whole range in the Galaxy S21 Series, and fully expect them to annex lots of territory in our best phones guide, where we’ve chosen the best current handsets from the industry’s upper crust. No easy feat with so many superb handsets to choose from.

We'll be posting any more updates as and when they come, but for now we can revel in the knowledge of a whole range of Samsung gadgetry soon landing on our doorstep.

(Source: Voo)