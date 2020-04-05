Forget Netflix: HBO is making tons of movies and TV free to watch for everyone

Have you watched everything on Netflix yet? Deep-dived on everything Amazon Prime has to offer? If self-isolation or quarantine means you've run through all the DVDs and Blu-Rays in your collection, good news: HBO has made huge chunks of its content available to stream, absolutely free.

Best-known for prestige dramas such as Games of Thrones, there's plenty of incredible TV, movies and documentaries in HBO's incredible lineup. Available from this week, the releases were announced in a series of tweets on the official HBO Twitter account. Check them out below and then see our list of everything that's coming on the HBO Go and HBO Now apps:

And we’ll have a bunch of movies you can watch without a subscription, including:@isntitromantic@TheLEGOMovie 2 @SMALLFOOTMovie@DetPikachuMovieAnd much more#StayHomeBoxOfficeApril 2, 2020

Everything free on HBO: TV shows

Ballers

Barry

Silicon Valley

Six Feet Under

The Sopranos

Succession

True Blood

Veep

The Wire

Yep, Dwayne Johnson's hit series Ballers will be available for free for the first time. It'll be joined by legendary dramas such as The Sopranos, The Wire and Six Feet Under, alongside brilliant political comedy series Veep.

Everything free on HBO: Documentaries

The Apollo

The Case Against Adnan Syed

Elvis Presley: The Searcher

The Inventor

Jane Fonda in Five Acts

I Love You, Now Die

McMillion$

True Justice

United Skates

We Are the Dream

Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali's We Are The Dream is available, as is McMillions, the weirdly engrossing McDonald's Monopoly documentary series. There's also plenty of real life celebrity stories, from Elvis Presley and Jane Fonda to the story of black American stars like James Brown and Aretha Franklin in The Apollo.

Everything free on HBO: movies

Arthur

Arthur 2: On the Rocks

Blinded By the Light

The Bridges of Madison County

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Empire of the Sun

Forget Paris

Happy Feet Two

Isn’t It Romantic?

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Midnight Special

My Dog Skip

Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase

Pan

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Red Riding Hood

Smallfoot

Storks

Sucker Punch

Unknown

A great mix here. With enough to keep the kids happy with Detective Pikachu, Happy Feet Two, Pan, Lego Movie 2 and loads more. Once the kids have gone to bed, indulge in more grown-up fare with The Bridges of Madison County and the eminently watchable Crazy, Stupid, Love. That'll keep the quarantine blues away.

Unfortunately, the big problem with HBO is that you'll need to be in the US to take advantage of it. Either that, or you can use a virtual private network, or VPN.

In recent times, VPN services have made giant leaps in growing from niche online products hidden away in a dark corner of the internet to must-have services for anyone with an internet connected device.

The sudden need for people all over the globe to isolate in the light of the global health crisis has only exacerbated this and it's no wonder that VPN downloads are going through the roof right now. Check out our pick of the litter below, or head over to our Best VPN buying guide for more.

