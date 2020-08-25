New Fitbit Versa 3 offers more features and better sensors than the Versa 2 for the SAME PRICE

As well as announcing the amazing new Fitbit Sense, today Fitbit has also revealed its newest iteration of the Versa range, the Fitbit Versa 3. This might come as a surprise to some as the Versa 2 has only been released a year ago and up until now, Fitbit wasn't famous for its quick iteration cycles but who knows, maybe the Google acquisition has shaken things up a bit at Fitbit HQ.

Also introduced to the world was the new Fitbit Inspire 2, an affordable lifestyle fitness tracker sporting a brighter screen than its predecessor as well as a 10-day battery life. Probably the most accessible fitness tracker from fitbit, the Inspire 2 adds the Active Zone Minutes features, previously seen in the also recently released Fitbit Charge 4.

Fitbit Versa 3 – as well as the Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Inspire 2 – is available today for pre-order at Fitbit and online at select retailers, including Amazon, Currys PC World, Argos and Very.co.uk, with broad worldwide availability starting in late September.

Fitbit Versa 3 is available for £199.99 / $229.95 / €229.95 / AU$399.95 in black/black aluminium, pink clay/soft gold aluminium and midnight/soft gold aluminium.

Fitbit Versa 3: new and improved features

The new Fitbit Versa 3 comes with built-in GPS chip, in-app workout intensity map, PurePulse 2.0 optical heart rate sensor technology and the Active Zone Minutes feature to monitor your fitness activities, even when you're not actively logging workouts. The Fitbit Versa 3 also makes your wrist smarter and has a built-in speaker and microphone to take quick phone calls, send calls to voicemail and adjust call volume – all from the wrist.

Much like in the case of the Fitbit Sense, you can choose between smart assistants: pick either Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant to set reminders, check the weather, add hand sanitiser to your shopping list *cough*, control your smart home devices and more just by talking to your wrist.

The Versa 3 comes equipped with Fitbit Pay and you can get access to thousands of apps and clock faces to personalise the smartwatch via the Fitbit App. There is even an option to store music on the Versa 3 from Deezer but not from spotify, unfortunately. However, you can control Spotify from the Versa 3.

The updated user interface takes cue from the Fitbit Sense and includes 'softer lines, increased comfort, greater responsiveness, and faster, more effortless interactions', as Fitbit puts it. All Fitbit Versa 3 features are also available on Fitbit Sense.

For the first time, both Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense will utilise the same magnetic charge: no longer do we need to fiddle around with the clip charger cradle! Better still, the Fitbit Versa 3 uses a quick charge feature and a 12-minute quick charge provides enough juice to power the Versa 3 for 'one full day of use', according to Fitbit.

Fitbit Inspire 2: lifestyle meets fitness

The Fitbit Charge 4 might be Fitbit's best fitness tracker but this doesn't mean you shouldn't pay attention to the Inspire 2. Aimed at more casual users, the Inspire 2 makes it easier to log and monitor activities, even if you are not tracking them as workouts, thanks to the Active Zone Minutes feature.

The Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker can help build healthier habits with features like goal-based exercise modes (over 20 of these included on the device), advanced sleep tools, 24/7 heart rate tracking, menstrual health tracking, food and hydration intake monitoring, along with your weight, plus daily encouragement right on your wrist.

All that said,, probably the best thing about the Fitbit Inspire 2 is that it comes with a one-year free trial of Fitbit Premium, included in the price. So, not only the Fitbit Inspire 2 is way cheaper than the Charge 4, it also includes a service that would otherwise cost you as much as the tracker itself. Did we mention the Inspire 2 also has an up to 10 days battery life, the longest fitbit has to offer? All this for £89.99 / $99.95 / €99.95 / AU$179.95. Pretty good.

