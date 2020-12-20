Cyberpunk 2077: press pause on the drama with hilarious buggy remake of the original trailer

If you haven't been paying attention to the gaming world lately, there's really just one thing you need to know: Cyberpunk 2077 is a disaster on PS4 and Xbox One. After years of promising trailers and tantalizing details from developer CD Projekt Red, we wound up with a futuristic RPG full of glitches.

One YouTuber has found a great way to ease the pain of these bugs: a parody trailer featuring all the best game-breaking bits. Some involve assets breaking, while others show AI characters just doing stupid stuff. Have a look:

As you can see, the glitches can actually be quite hilarious. Sure, maybe you can't reach your driving destination because your car keeps rolling over with every little piece of litter it touches, but at least you can laugh at the sight of a car barreling through the streets, picking up pedestrians like a lint roller.

Other highlights include the chicken-armed shadow around the 30-second mark and the biker at 1:15, who begins T-posing atop his motorcycle just before his pants totally disappear. First of all, that's a Jackass-level stunt. Second, that level of public indecency is gonna get him in trouble. Too bad all the cops keep spawning in the same little alcove around 45 seconds in.

As funny as it is to watch, this level of brokenness does get in the way of experiencing Cyberpunk 2077 as CDPR intended. It's promised that the most busted versions–PS4 and Xbox One–will be fixed, no matter the cost. In the meantime, the studio is offering refunds for those versions of the game if you want one, but do note that the process is a bit murky.

If you're interested in picking up Cyberpunk 2077, but don't want to play it on console or don't have a top-of-the-line PC, you still have options. Thanks to GeForce Now, you can actually play Cyberpunk on your iPhone. All it takes is a Steam copy of the game and a subscription to GeForce Now, which does offer a free tier.

And for those smartphone fans who simply love the game's neon yellow-and-black aesthetic, there's more good news. There's a decent chance the slick-looking OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition will release outside of China in 2021.

So that leaves us with two things to look forward to: a cool Cyberpunk smartphone and a fixed version of Cyberpunk 2077 itself. We'll see which one arrives first.

Source: PC Gamer