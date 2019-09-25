Cheap protein powder deal: 40% off EVERYTHING on Bulk Powders

To celebrate their birthday, Bulk Powders is having a flash sale this week, with everything on its site discounted off 40% off. Stock up on cheap protein powder and pre workout deals, or get some protein bars so you have something to snack on during the day.

• Shop Bulk Powders' 40% off birthday sale

To make the deal even sweater, you can 'pick a side' and choose which flavour Macro Munch you would like to receive of the two new flavours – for FREE!

You can also delay paying for the goods a few weeks using Klarna's 'buy now and pay later' system. Klarna will send you a reminder email before your payment is due.

How to lose weight with fasting: intermittent fasting can help you lose weight fast

Our top picks from the Bulk Powders 40% off birthday sale

Bulk Powders Pure Whey protein, 500 grams, Various flavours | Sale price £7.19 | Was 11.99 | Save £ 4.80 (40%)

Available in 23 (!) different flavours, the Bulk Powders Pure Whey protein contains 80% protein (24 grams per 30-gram serving), all from grass-fed European dairy cows. Less than 1.5 gram of lactose per serving, this delicious protein powder also contains 5.3 grams of BCAAs as well. Great quality product for an even better price.View Deal

Bulk Powders Macro Munch protein bar, Box of 12 | Sale price £17.93 | Was £29.88 | Save £11.95 (40%)

Containing 20 grams of protein and less than 3 grams of sugar per bar, the Macro Munch protein bar is way healthier than most of the nutribars on the market. This soft-baked protein bar is made in the UK and comes in five different flavours, including millionaires shortbread, cookies and cream and mint choc chip. Shake up your protein intake with the Macro Munch bars.View Deal

Bulk Powders Aftermath, 2.1 kg, Double Chocolate flavour | Sale price £27.59 | Was £45.99 | Save £18.40 (40%)

According to Bulk Powders, Aftermath is the UK's very best all-in-one supplement. Each 70-gram serving contains a staggering 40 grams of protein (!) and only 2.1 grams of fat and a meagre 0.7 gram of sugar. The Aftermath has also been banned substance tested under Informed Sport programme.View Deal

Bulk Powders Zero Calorie syrup, Vanilla | Sale price £3.59 | Was £5.99 | Save £2.40 (40%)

Want to add some flavour to your morning protein pancakes but don't want to spike your blood sugar levels? The Zero Cal syrup – as the name suggest – contains no calories but it tastes great nevertheless. Jazz up your diet, not your macros with this product.View Deal

Bulk Powders vegan peanut butter, 1 kg, Smooth or Crunchy | Sale price £3.59 | Was £5.99 | Save £2.40 (40%)

Made out of 100% roasted peanuts, this vegan peanut butter tastes good and contains 29 grams of protein per 100 grams. It is high in fibre, monosaturated fats and has no added salt, sugar, palm oils or preservatives. And it tastes brilliant too.View Deal

Stock up the supps