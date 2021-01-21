Cheap Acer Nitro 5 deals slash cost of the best budget gaming laptop

Finding the right gaming laptop can feel like a struggle at the best of times, with a lot of really expensive hardware – and we do mean really expensive – from a variety of different manufacturers. That's why in T3's best gaming laptops guide we strive to include systems that not only the very richest gamers can afford.

One such laptop is the Acer Nitro 5, which delivers good gaming performance at a more affordable price point. And the good news is that it has just got even more affordable thanks to some strong deals on it right now.

While the Acer Nitro 5 is far from the most powerful model we've tested, it still has pretty much everything that you're going to need: lots of RAM, a relatively big SSD, and a high-powered GPU. There are 15- and 17-inch models available but most of the deals are understandably for the smaller one. In our view, 15-inches is enough though.

As we found in our review, there is enough power onboard for the experience to feel fluid and natural, even under intense workloads. If you crank everything up to 11, the Nitro 5 will undoubtedly struggle but for playing on the go, you can't go wrong.

The Nitro 5 has around eight hours of battery life for on-the-road (or sofa) gaming. On top of that, there's Intel Core i5 (with options up to i7), Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, 8GB RAM and 256GB NVMe SSD, and a full HD display. It's nothing groundbreaking, but it'll do and, most importantly, doesn't cost the earth.

Acer have left an SSD slot open inside the laptop for additional expansion beyond the 256GB SSD that's included, which is a really nice touch.

The design of the Nitro 5 is functional, with an attraction backlit red keyboard, but nothing spectacular; the plastic frame is slightly flexible but nothing major. We didn't experience any major issues in our testing. Aside from that, the Nitro 5 has loads of ports (HDMI, Ethernet, USB-C, and so on).

Let's jump into the deals.

The best Acer Nitro 5 deals (US)

DEAL OF THE DAY! Acer Nitro 5 | 15.6-inch Full HD | Intel i5 (10th-gen) | GeForce GTX 1650 | 8GB / 256GB | $819.99 $741.99 from Amazon

It's definitely not the most powerful gaming laptop, but it also doesn't cost $3,000 for the base model. For the vast majority, Acer's Nitro 5 is enough, especially for your first gaming laptop. Amazon is also offering money off the Intel i7 version.View Deal

The best Acer Nitro 5 deals (UK)

Acer Nitro 5 | 17.3-inch Full HD | Intel i5 (10th-gen) | GeForce GTX 1650 | 8GB / 256GB | £699 from Currys

For British customers, Currys currently has the larger 17.3-inch model (still with the Full HD display) for under £700, which is a great way to get gaming on-the-go without having to shell out over a grand. There's also a few additional optional deals, like getting Marvel's Avengers for free.

If you're on a budget, looking to get into laptop PC gaming, or just don't want to spend exorbitant amounts of money, Acer's Nitro 5 is a fantastic place to start.