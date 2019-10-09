Black Friday just arrived early for these Philips Hue garden lights

The clocks will soon be going back and so now is a great time to add a bit of ambient light to your garden to welcome you home when you arrive after dark and to add a warm glow to greet visitors – or just to look nice when you're sitting indoors in the evenings with the curtains open.

If you have a Philips Hue set-up – including the all-important Hue Bridge – then adding these Philips Hue outdoor lamps is a no-brainer. (You can pay for professional installation when you place your order if you like but since all you need to do is push the spiked bases into the lawn and then plug them in, I'm going to suggest you don't bother.)

What you get here is a set of three Lily LED spotlamps and a Calla LED bollard lamp giving you a variety of ways to light your paths and foliage. The Calla can be connected to an external socket (and up to five Hue low-voltage products can be expanded per power supply) while the spot lamps also come with a 5 meter cable to give you plenty of options for lamp placement. And Hue makes the best outdoor lights you can get, as proven by their win in the T3 Awards 2019.

Using the Philips Hue app, you can play with 16 million colours and you can set 'routines' so the lights will come on when you arrive home, or when the sun sets, for example. You can also control the lights using your voice if you have a smart assistant such as an Amazon Echo or Google Home Mini.

Right now you can get this pack of four Philips Hue outdoors lights at Amazon for £279.99 which is £92.94 less than buying them separately. It's like the Black Friday deals train just rolled into town early. But hurry because this particular deals train is going to roll straight back out at midnight on Wednesday 9 October.

If you want to further automate the lights, you could add an Outdoor Motion Sensor for £44.99.

Four Philips Hue Outdoor LED Lights | Bundle Price: £372.93 | Deal Price: £279.99 | Save: £92.94

