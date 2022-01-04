Best USB-C monitor 2022: pick the best USB-C display for you

When it comes to shopping for the best USB-C monitors, there are numerous factors to take into consideration: you need to think about the size of the monitor you're after, the features you're going to need, and of course the final price that you're willing to pay.

To help you narrow down your choices, we've listed some of the top models on the market – whichever one of these you go for, you're unlikely to be disappointed. We can vouch for their build quality, their picture quality, and the value for money you're getting from them.

There are different types of monitors for different needs – the best gaming monitors, for example, or the best for creatives. Each type has its own characteristics, but here we've covered as many categories as possible with monitors that have a USB-C input connection.

The best USB-C monitors to buy in 2022

(Image credit: Dell)

1. Dell P3221D The best USB-C monitor for most people Specifications Display size: 32 inches Screen resolution: 2560 x 1440 pixels Aspect ratio: 16:9 Connections: 1 x HDMI, 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x USB-C, 4 x USB-A Reasons to buy + High build quality + Reasonable price Reasons to avoid - Not the most compact

If you're after a high quality, good value, well built monitor of any description then Dell is a good starting point, and the Dell P3221D is worthy of your consideration – in fact we think it's the best USB-C monitor on the market for most people at the moment, hitting a sweet spot between size, specs, features and price that means it'll appeal to a broad range of users in need of a new screen.

The 32-inch display brings with it a 1000:1 contrast ratio, a maximum brightness of 350 nits, a refresh rate of 60 Hz, and a response time (GTG) of 8 ms – those last two specs aren't the very best that you're going to come across for gaming, through you can certainly use this with a gaming machine if you want to.

Really though it's all the characteristics that you usually get with Dell hardware that makes this such a good pick – it's well constructed, from premium materials, and it comes at a reasonable price too, considering everything you get with it. The monitor doubles up as a USB hub too, with four USB-A ports at your disposal.

(Image credit: LG)

2. LG 32UN88A-W The best premium USB-C monitor Specifications Display size: 31.5 inches Screen resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels Aspect ratio: 16:9 Connections: 2 x HDMI, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x USB-C, 2 x USB-A Reasons to buy + Plenty of screen space + Excellent picture quality Reasons to avoid - Relatively pricey

There are lots of reasons to like the LG 32UN88A-W, including the 31.5 inches of screen size, the widescreen aspect ratio, and the integrated USB hub that means you can connect and charge up accessories as well as display inputs. It has a USB-C input of course, which means it gets included in this list, plus two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort socket.

Also of note is the stand here, which uses a clamp that you can fix to the side of a desk. It's a bit unusual, but it gives you a lot of flexibility in terms of positioning, and it means there's much less room taken up on the surface you're working on. The monitor sports a 4K resolution, as well as support for HDR10 and 95 percent coverage of the P3 colour gamut – this is a display that really looks the part.

The other key specs that you need to know about are a 1000:1 contrast ratio, 350 nits maximum brightness, 178-degree viewing angles both horizontally and vertically, and a 5 ms (GTG) response time. The overall refresh rate is a standard 60 Hz. The monitor costs more than most, but we think the investment is worth it.

(Image credit: Samsung)

3. Samsung M70A The best value USB-C monitor Specifications Display size: 32 inches Screen resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels Aspect ratio: 16:9 Connections: 2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x USB-C, 2 x USB-A Reasons to buy + Smart TV functionality + Attractive price point Reasons to avoid - Not the biggest TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

One of the reasons that you might go for the Samsung M70A as the best USB-C monitor for you is that it doubles up as a smart TV, complete with remote control: when you're done with your work or whatever it is you're doing, you can switch into television mode and make use of the integrated smart apps and Tizen software to load up your favourite video streaming services.

With a 4K resolution, you can be sure that the picture you're going to get over USB-C is razor sharp, and the screen offers 250 nits of maximum brightness, horizontal and vertical viewing angles of 178 degrees, a contrast ratio of 3000:1, a response time of 8 ms (GTG) and a maximum refresh rate of 60 Hz. It's great for everything except possibly gaming.

One of the main reasons that the Samsung M70A is in our list of the best USB-C monitors around is its very affordable price – you can check the widgets on this page for the latest online deals for the monitor, but you should be able to pick it up for significantly less than a lot of other comparable displays at the moment. With the Samsung badge on it too, you can be assured of getting value for money.

(Image credit: BenQ)

4. BenQ EW3880R The best ultrawide USB-C monitor Specifications Display size: 37.5 inches Screen resolution: 3840 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio: 21:9 Connections: 2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x USB-C, 2 x USB-A Reasons to buy + Plenty of port options + Decent integrated sound Reasons to avoid - On the bulky side

With a plethora of input ports to choose from, and an ultrawide aspect ratio that's likely to dominate any desk, the BenQ EW3880R has a lot of strings to its bow besides being one of the best USB-C monitors around. You can connect up devices via two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort socket too, and there are even two USB-A ports if there are accessories that you need to connect and charge up.

When it comes to the actual display itself, this is a screen that impresses – you've got a peak brightness of 300 nits, support for HDR10, wide viewing angles of 178 degrees both horizontally and vertically, and 95 percent coverage of the P3 colour gamut. You can game with the BenQ EW3880R, but with a 4 ms (GTG) response time and a 60 Hz refresh rate, there are better options out there for dedicated gamers.

Bear in mind that having an ultrawide, 21:9 aspect ratio at your disposal can do wonders for your productivity: you can easily get two or even three open programs up side by side, should you want to take notes from a video or keep an eye on two social media feeds at once, for example. You can get the whole package for a very reasonable price too, adding to its appeal even further.

(Image credit: MSI)

5. MSI MPG Artymis 343CQR The best USB-C monitor for gamers Specifications Display size: 34 inches Screen resolution: 3440 x 1440 pixels Aspect ratio: 21:9 Connections: 2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x USB-C, 2 x USB-A, 1 x USB-B Reasons to buy + Great gaming performance + Wide, curved form factor Reasons to avoid - Not ideal for content creation TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Scorptec Computers Low Stock View at Ebay

The MSI MPG Artymis 343CQR might be a bit of a mouthful when it comes to its name, but there's no doubting its credentials, or its appeal if you're looking for a monitor that combines USB-C connectivity with top-tier gaming performance. It's on the more affordable side of the spectrum as well, which is of course an added bonus.

Invest in this monitor and you get yourself a maximum refresh rate of 165 Hz, a response time of 1 ms (MPRT), peak brightness of 550 nits, 178 degree horizontal and vertical viewing angles, and a contrast ratio of 3000:1. Those specs are going to appeal to serious gamers, and there's no doubt if you're looking for something to run the best games of the moment then the MSI MPG Artymis 343CQR won't disappoint.

This is a curved monitor as well as an ultrawide one, with a 1000R curvature that's been designed to match the vision of the human eye. Assuming you're running games that can take full advantage of the extra screen space, this monitor is going to give you an immersive experience that's going to be difficult to beat.