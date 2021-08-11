Samsung Galaxy Watch4 pre-order deals: secure this stylish smartwatch now

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is now officially unveiled and it has impressed a lot of commentators with its stylish design, upgraded internals and smart new fitness features. This is going to be a very popular smartwatch.

As such, if you want to get your foot in the door early and avoid disappointment at launch, that means locking in a Samsung Galaxy Watch4 pre-order is crucial. Right here T3 has rounded up the very best Galaxy Watch4 deals to pre-order right now for delivery on day one.

Before we get to third-party retailers and networks, though, it's worth noting that Samsung itself is taking pre-orders for the Galaxy Watch4, and they're really competitive.

Check out the offers in your region by following the links directly below:

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 early verdict

The Galaxy Watch4 has received a price drop compared to the last model, but that hasn't stopped Samsung from delivering an upgraded smartwatch. The biggest upgrade being the new operating system, which aims to make the smartwatch experience even more seamless, so compatible apps are automatically installed on your watch when downloaded on your phone, and your important settings – such as do not disturb hours – are synced instantly too.

Galaxy Watch4 series is also the first generation of smartwatches to feature Wear OS Powered by Samsung. This lets you tap into an expansive ecosystem right from your wrist – with popular Google apps like Google Maps, running alongside Galaxy services, such as Samsung Pay, SmartThings and Bixby.

Galaxy Watch4 is equipped with Samsung’s new BioActive Sensor, which boasts a smaller and more compact design that doesn’t detract from measurement accuracy. This new 3-in-1 sensor uses a single chip to run three powerful health sensors, and, for the first time, you can now also calculate your body composition.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 comes in two versions – the Galaxy Watch4 Classic and Galaxy Watch4, which is a sportier, more streamlined version. Both watches showcase a sleek, iconic silhouette, with thinner cases than previous generations – and a variety of straps and customisable watch faces, so your watch is unique.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 features up to 40 hours of battery life, even though it supports a faster processor, higher-resolution display, expanded memory and more sophisticated health features.

T3's take is that the Watch4 refines what was already a very, very good smartwatch. This Galaxy Watch4 will be perfect for those who prize style and fitness tracking, but now works better with your smartphone thanks to One UI Watch and Wear OS.