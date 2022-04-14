I can't get over the level of detail in these Apple iPhone macro photographs

Apple has revealed the winners of its 'Shot on iPhone' competition with 10 photos selected, showing off the incredible level of detail you can achieve from an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The images were selected by an international panel of expert judges, made up of Anand Varma, Apeksha Maker, Peter McKinnon, Paddy Chao, Yik Keat Lee, Arem Duplessis, Billy Sorrentino, Della Huff, Kaiann Drance and Pamela Chen. The 10 finalists helmed from China, Hungary, India, Italy, Spain, Thailand, and the US.

From glistening sea glass and mouthwatering strawberries to frosty snowflakes and sunset-like tulips, the wealth of macro photography talent is extraordinary. Those winning images will now be featured on Apple's website and Instagram as well across Apple digital campaigns and billboards in select cities.

Anyone entering the competition could do so by submitting a macro shot taken straight from an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max's camera, although Apple allowed photos to be edited via the Photos app or third-party software too. 

"The iPhone 13 Pro lineup features the most advanced camera system ever in an iPhone, and for the first time, users can capture sharp, stunning macro images on the device they carry with them wherever they go – opening up a photographic technique previously reserved for those with specialised camera equipment, to even more people," said Apple (via a blog post unveiling the winners). 

"The winning images demonstrate that the beauty of macro photography is its ability to turn the ordinary into the extraordinary, and capture the little things in a big way." 

Check out the selected photographs below: 

Apple shared a few tips for anyone looking to capture the best images, such as getting as close as two centimetres away from the subject, placing a primary point of focus near the centre of the frame and shooting the image at .5x to capture an Ultra Wide field of view. 

Meanwhile, Apple recently rolled out a new update that intends to make video creation across iPhone and iPad devices that bit easier. Additionally, it's been found that the new Apple charger has leaked ahead of its official announcement – and it looks set to be revolutionary for iPhone and Apple Watch users.  

