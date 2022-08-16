Adidas' new RPT-02 SOL headphones are powered by any type of light – not just the sun!

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

You might have heard of solar-powered triathlon watches, but I bet you haven't tried running headphones that can transform all forms of natural and artificial light into energy – until now, that is! Cue the Adidas RPT-02 SOL, featuring the groundbreaking Powerfoyle technology that turns these IPX4-rated, sporty cans into self-charging over-ear headphones. Mind blown!

Exeger's Powerfoyle technology is a patented solar cell material, designed and engineered 'for humans and our daily needs', the company explains. It has the unique ability to transform any indoor and outdoor light into energy. This flexible light-harvesting material is applied on the top of the headphones to maximise its exposure to light; this is also the largest surface area on the cans, making it the ideal option to place the photovoltaic material.

How long can the RPT-02 SOL headphones go on one charge? Up to 80 hours, apparently, but that's without any addition of light touching the photovoltaic material! Playtime is 'close to unlimited playtime when exposed to light', although Adidas adds this 'depends on light conditions'.

The Adidas RPT-02 SOL is partially made of recycled plastic (Image credit: Adidas)

The Adidas RPT-02 SOL are partially built from recycled plastics and feature removable and washable parts, including the inner headband and ear cushions. Not a bad shout since these headphones are made for exercise and will eventually get sweaty – being able to wash the parts that soak most of that sweat will help prolong the lifetime of the cans.

In addition to the inclusion of innovative solar tech, the new headphones develop upon their predecessor by adding touch controls; you can now change songs, adjust volume and pause without having to lay a finger on your phone. Pair the RPT-02 SOL with your smartphone and the Adidas Headphones app, and you will also be able to track charge and battery status in real-time.

The Adidas RPT-02 SOL headphones were announced on 16 August 2022 and are available to buy now directly from Adidas Headphones US (opens in new tab), Adidas Headphones UK (opens in new tab) and Adidas Headphones AU (opens in new tab) for a recommended retail price of $229/£199.95/AU$290.