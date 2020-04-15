Best wellies for men 2020: say goodbye to damp, cold feet and legs with our pick of the best wellington boots

Wellies, more formally known as wellington boots, have long been a staple of the outdoor wardrobe. Almost all of us have owned several pairs of wellies at some point in our lives, and the good news is that, in the same way we've (hopefully) moved on from that first pair of frog-faced wellies, welly-related tech has moved on too – think hi-tech, damp-busting linings, shock-absorbing elements that wouldn't be out of place in the best hiking boots, and antimicrobial treatments designed to kill off bacteria.

Additionally, there are now more wellington boot brands to choose from than ever before. Names like Hunter and Barbour no longer rule the roost when it comes to the most sought-after boots in the style stakes, thanks to companies such as Joules proving they can produce wellies which both look great but perform well, too.

Meanwhile, companies that have always had a strong presence in the wellington boot market, such as The Original Muck Boot Company, are proving that boots which are both hi-tech and stylish don't need to cost the earth. To help you decide which wellies are for you, we've come to the rescue with our guide to the nine best pairs of wellington boots.

While you're upgrading your outdoor kit, you might also want to check out our guide to the best walking trousers and the best waterproof jackets. Or if you need something less bulky, you might want to consider some quality walking shoes.

Choosing the best men's wellies for you

We know that choice can often be limited for men, which makes it tricky choosing practical footwear that's not entirely un-stylish. There are tons of options around for women’s wellies, but for men it can be hard to find something you actually like. Especially if you're on a budget.

To help, we’ve done our best to bring to you a range of welly styles and prices from the likes of high-end riding outfitter Caldene, to more affordable brands such as Dunlop and Stormhouse. The latter will more than suffice if you're an occasional wellie-boot-wearer, and not out in the rain and mud every day.

Our current pick for the best wellies are the Le Chameau Vierzonord. These stunning wellies are available for men and women, and feature a neoprene 'wetsuit' lining to keep your feet warm in the cold and damp. Let's take a look at these beauties and more now...

What are the best wellies for men right now?

1. Le Chameau Vierzonord Wellington Boot The best wellies to keep your feet warm and dry in cold weather Specifications Best for: Investment piece Colours: Vert Vierzon, Marron Fonce, Vert Chameau Height: Knee high Reasons to buy + Very high quality boot + For men and women + Adjustable buckle fit + Warm neoprene lining Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you're looking for a wellington boot that is heaped with function and style, these Le Chameau beauties could be the best wellies for you. Although seemingly expensive, the Vierzonord, available for men and women, are built to last, so expect a robust and durable build straight out of the box.

If you work outdoors, they will see you through many years of slogging away in mud and heavy rain, thanks to their durable natural rubber upper and hard-wearing rubber sole. But you don't have to work outdoors to enjoy them – they're also perfect for dog walking and muddy country strolls

The Vierzonord wellies have an adjustable snap-fastening buckle on the side so that you can wear them comfortably over jeans, trousers and leggings; those with wider calves may appreciate the adjustable fit. The Marron Fonce is our favourite colour, but any traditionalists among you will probably prefer the green hues.

The fast-drying 3mm neoprene keeps your feet dry and makes these wellies comfort rated to temperatures as low as -15°C. The neoprene does take a little getting used to at first, especially when it comes to tugging off the wellies, but we found that rolling the boots down a little helped us to get them off easier. They also wipe clean in a jiffy, with mud and dirt washing straight off.

If you have the budget and want a stunning pair of wellies that will last, definitely check out these out. The Vierzonord men's wellies and Vierzonord women's wellies can be purchased directly from the Le Chameau outdoor clothing and footwear website.

(Image credit: Ariat )

2. Ariat Burford waterproof rubber boots The best all-rounders for those who don't mind splashing out Specifications Best for: Unbeatable protection against cold, damp and dirt Colours: Navy, brown, olive green Height: Knee high Reasons to buy + Stylish + Durable + Unbeatable grip Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Ariat's wellies are some of the best in the business, and these beauties are packed with fantastic features, including a shock-absorbing EVA mid-sole for maximum comfort. Then there's the moisture-wicking layer – but it doesn't just repel moisture. Agion technology (a silver-based antimicrobial solution) minimises the risk of whiffy wellies, and something known as a Smart Rebound heel pad provides shock absorption where you need it most.

However, don't make the mistake of assuming these wellies are designed purely with cold, wet weather in mind – base layer air vents ensure your feet stay cool on warmer days, too.

(Image credit: Joules )

3. Joules Field Wellies with neoprene lining The best wellies for those keen to combine substance with style Specifications Best for: Country walking Colours: Dark Everglade Height: Knee height Reasons to buy + Warm and stylish + Superb grip Today's Best Deals AU $161.55 View at Amazon

These fantastic Joules Field wellies are packed with features designed to keep you dry, warm and comfortable all day long, whether you're planning a cross-country trek or a lazy stroll to a country pub. We're particularly keen on the expanding gusset, which ensures maximum comfort – even when you're wearing your thickest socks.

Worried about water sneaking in? Don't. A water-dispersing outsole and a tough neoprene lining ensure your feet remain warm and dry. We're also a fan of the one-year guarantee (although you could also invest in one of Joules' welly care kits for a bit of extra protection).

5. Hunter Wellington Boots Original Tall Men's The original Wellington boot that will stand the test of time Specifications Best for: When you risk getting really muddy Colours: Black Height: Knee Reasons to buy + Long length offers maximum protection + Durable enough for everyday wear Today's Best Deals AU $125.96 View at Amazon

For a classic welly that will serve you well when mucking about in deep mud most days, we recommend our number one choice's taller counterpart: the Original Tall Wellington Boot from Hunter. They're a great all-round welly, but most importantly the full calf coverage will you keep your feet, ankle and calves dry no matter how much it rains, or how deep a puddle of mud you stand in. You'll have the rugged durability that comes with the Hunter name and promises to keep your feet warm and dry in deep mud or rainfall.

(Image credit: The Original Muck Boot company)

6. The Original Muck Boot Company Men's Chore Gamekeeper tall boots Wage war on mud with these extra-tall boots Specifications Best for: Muddy, cold days Colours: Mossy Oak Bottomlands print Height: Knee high Reasons to buy + Height offers extra protection + Steel shank gives structural support View at The Original Muck Boot Company

Call us fickle, but we're especially keen on these boots' bright orange (Blaze Orange, to give it its official name) liner, which is revealed when the tops of the boots are rolled down. It's designed to ensure high visibility for those working in areas such as forests, but in a world dominated by olive-green wellies, we're all for a splash of colour.

However, don't make the mistake of thinking these boots prioritise style over substance – they're packed with features which make life that little bit easier, but which so many other boots lack. Examples include the generously-sized, reflective pull tab for easy removal, quadruple rubber heel reinforcement and a steel shank for structural support.

6. Dunlop Short Leg Half-Height Wellies The best affordable wellie boots for larger legs Specifications Best for: Big calves Colours: Green, Black Height: Ankle height Reasons to buy + Bargain buy + Wide fit Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you're looking for a pair of wellies you can keep in your car, for wearing on dog walks and for getting out and about in the mud, these Dunlops are the best wellies for you.

While they don't match the more expensive wellies in terms of material (the outer material is synthetic, not rubber), they're still fully waterproof and come with a 3cm heel for cushioning on unstable ground.

Plus, with wellies for wider calves being quite tricky to come by without a hike in price, these boots really are budget-friendly. If you require a cheap and cheerful pair of wellington boots because you don't want fancy forking out on a pair of Hunters, we heartily recommend these Dunlops.

7. Stormwells Fur-Lined Wellie Boots The best men's wellies for total protection from the elements Specifications Best for: Very cold, wet weather Colours: Black Height: Mid calf Reasons to buy + Fastens tight shut + Warm, faux fur lining + Affordable Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

A new entry to our list, these fur-lined boots from Stormwells are the best wellies for men looking to stay warm and dry in snowy, icy conditions.

While they do look a bit like waders, which isn't our favourite look, the tie top fastening will keep out snow and rain, while the faux fur lining keeps your toes warm and toasty in colder conditions.

The Hi-Grip sole helps keep you upright and moving in icy conditions, making these the perfect choice for extreme weather wellies.

8. Buckler Waterproof Rubber Safety Wellington Boots A safety welly for those who work outdoors Specifications Best for: Workers Colours: Orange & Blue Height: Knee high Reasons to buy + Steel toe capped + Detachable insoles Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you are a construction worker, or do other manual labour on a regular basis, finding wellies that are ideal for work can be pretty tricky. These boots from Buckler are the best wellies for men – or women – who work outside or in garages, where something tougher than standard wellies is required.

These boots come with steel toe caps and are heat, oil and slip resistant, which means they can be worn in a variety of working environments. The colour may not be your top choice for weekend wear, but they certainly stand out. What's more, they come with detachable insoles for easy cleaning.

If your biggest concern when choosing wellies is protecting your feet from harm, these are the ideal choice for you.

9. Caldene Bramham Country Wellington A truly luxurious wellie that's almost too nice to muck up Specifications Best for: Luxury boot Colours: Brown Height: Knee high Reasons to buy + Luxury feel + Unisex Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

With the luxury riding boot styling, these boots from Caldene almost don’t look like wellies at all. They are a unisex boot that come up to the knee, so for men with wider feet or calves they may feel a little snug.

That said, if you have been trawling the web for the best stylish wellies for men and have been disappointed with the 'same old' green rubber boots, these Bramham Country Wellingtons have a designer look that’s certainly worth the money.