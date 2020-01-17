Watch collecting can be an expensive hobby, just check out the watch-porn in T3's best watch guide and ludicrous best luxury watch guide. There are prices in there that would make an oil baron's eyes water.

It doesn't have to be like that – we've collected some excellent affordable watches for anyone's budget – from the best watches under £500 to the top timepieces under £1000.

You'd be surprised what you can get for under £1000, for example, a new Tag Heuer or an automatic Longine, both from the big leagues of Swiss watchmaking.

If you're after even more budget timepieces, you should check out our favourite watches under £200.

The best watches under £1000 you can buy

1. Victorinox I.N.O.X. An ultra-rugged piece from Swiss knife makers Reasons to buy + Durable design + Not too large + Versatile Reasons to avoid - Too small for some Today's Best Deals AU $428.33 View at Amazon

Resistant to water, drastic temperature changes, shocks and eight tons of pressure. The Victorinox I.N.O.X. is a force to reckoned with. Our favourite model features a genuine American paracord strap, which is hand-woven and also allegedly serves as a versatile survival tool.

2. TAG Heuer Formula 1 Quartz Mens Watch A TAG Heuer for under £1000! Reasons to buy + Great brand + 200 metre water resistance + Accurate Reasons to avoid - A lot for a quartz movement Today's Best Deals AU $1,396 View at Amazon

Yes, you can buy a brand new TAG Heuer for less than £1000. This quartz Formula 1 timepiece features a 41mm steel case with sapphire crystal protecting the legible monochrome dial. A black leather strap, designed for ultimate comfort, completes the watch. A quartz movement provides the power and is water resistant up to 200 Metres.

3. Mondaine 41mm Watch Mimics traditional Swiss railway clocks Reasons to buy + Confident design + Cool history + Swiss-made + Clear dial Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Mondaine's most fascinating watch has a red second hand that takes just 58 seconds to turn full circle. It then waits for two seconds at 12 o'clock for the minute hand to advance, before resuming its rotation. This mimics the original Swiss railway clock, which used that two-second pause to synchronise station clocks across the country. A lovable little novelty.

4. Hamilton Khaki Field Auto Watch A classic field watch for under £1000 Reasons to buy + Classic design + Automatic + Great brand + Good size Today's Best Deals AU $834.35 View at Amazon

Hamilton is a historic name when it comes to watchmaking, first established in 1892 in America. Perhaps its most iconic design is this Khaki field watch. Its 38mm stainless steel case houses an automatic calibre H-10 movement, with an 80-hour power reserve, and a date complication.

5. Junghans Max Bill Automatic Watch An iconic design originally penned by Max Bill in the 1960s Reasons to buy + Iconic design + Automatic movement + Great brand Reasons to avoid - Not for chunky watch fans Today's Best Deals AU $1,228 View at Amazon

The Junghans Max Bill is elegant and refined, as well as perfectly simple. Inside the watch is a manual winding automatic movement, which powers the second, minute and hour hands, and luminous dot markers at the 4 quarters. We love the matte silver plated dial, slim batons and black numerals. The case is crafted from stainless steel, and is attached to a soft calfskin leather strap.

6. Bamford Mayfair A bold dive watch with a modern touch Reasons to buy + Customisable + British brand + Clear dial Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The Mayfair range of watches is design by the British brand Bamford London (the more accessible brand from Bamford Watch Department, known for customising expensive Rolexes and TAG Heuers). The attractive Mayfair range is available in a number of combinations, offering you a choice in dial colour, bezel, coating and type of strap.

7. Longines Conquest 41mm Automatic Watch An elegant watch from one of the world's oldest watch brands Reasons to buy + Blue dial + Elegant + Historic brand + Automatic movement Today's Best Deals AU $2,602.20 View at Amazon

Longine is one of the world's oldest watch brands, founded by Auguste Agassiz in the Swiss town of Saint Imier in 1832. It's amazing, then, that you can get such an affordable timepiece from the brand. The Conquest comes with a stainless steel case, water resistant up to 300m, which houses the 41mm blue dial and an automatic movement which powers the watch. Attached to the case is the stainless steel bracelet which comes with a deployment clasp.

8. Certina DS Action GMT A solid GMT, ideal for travellers Reasons to buy + GMT function + Automatic + 80 hour power reserve + Great design

We think the Certina DS Action GMT Automatic, with its separate 24-hour indicator, lightweight, and high durability, is the ideal companion for your travels. The case of the DS Action GMT measures 43mm and is made from black PVD-coated stainless steel. It houses an automatic Powermatic 80 calibre with a long power reserve of 80 hours.

(Image credit: Christopher Ward)

9. Christopher Ward C65 Dartmouth Series 1 Sixties dive watch styling with modern reliability Reasons to buy + Classic good looks + Four different strap choices + Self-winding Swiss movement in a British case + Water resistant to 150 metres

Licensed by the UK Military of Defence and carrying the flag of the Royal Navy on its stainless steel caseback, the C65 Dartmouth is inspired diving watches of the sixties. This gives the watch a simpler and more compact look than today’s dive watches, with its 41mm case housing a Swiss-made, self-winding mechanical chronometer comprising 26 jewels and offering a 38-hour power reserve.

(Image credit: Meistersinger)

10. MeisterSinger Neo NE903N Single-hand watch is a lesson in vintage minimalism Reasons to buy + Automatic movement + Striking single-hand design + Fantastic value Reasons to avoid - Could be too small for some Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Founded in 2001, German company MeisterSinger produces watches exclusively with a single hand. This harks back to tower clocks of the Middle Ages, which clearly showed the passing of each day from a great distance, before the Industrial Revolution brought about a need to focus on smaller units of time.

Usually priced well into four-figure territory, this Neo is at the more affordable end of MeisterSinger’s range, but still features the company’s house style, along with an automatic mechanical movement inside a 36mm stainless steel case with 50 metres of water resistance.

(Image credit: Tissot)

11. Tissot Seastar 1000 An automatic diving watch for less than you might think Reasons to buy + Dive watch detailing + 300-metre watch resistance + Automatic movement Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Automatic dive watches with a design similar to those by Tudor, Omega and Rolex usually command a high price - but not so with the Tissot Seastar 1000, which can be had for around £600.

For that, you get a 43mm stainless steel case with a matching strap and unidirectional rotating bezel. The Swiss-made watch has an automatic self-winding mechanical movement with a date complication at six o’clock. With its classic dive watch design, this is a must-have timepiece for any collection.

(Image credit: Marloe)

12. Marloe Haskell Polar Built to celebrate the first Briton reaching the South Pole Reasons to buy + Produced in very low numbers + Wide range of strap options + A watch with a story

Inspired by Captain Robert Falcon Scott’s trek to the South Pole in 1911, the Haskell Polar by British watchmaker Marloe features an engraving of Antarctica on the back of its 40mm stainless steel case.

The watch is powered by a Swiss-made manual mechanical movement and includes a date complication at six o’clock, along with a sapphire crystal and 100 metres of water resistance. Marloe lets buyers pick their own serial number for its watches, but you’ll have to be quick as there are only 26 examples of the Polar remaining.

13. Oris BC 3 Advanced Day Date Automatic Watch A fantastic watch for under £1000 Reasons to buy + Subtle design + Automatic + Durable runner strap + Clean face Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The BC3 Advanced is the latest addition to the Oris BC3 collection. We love the eye catching, legible design, which hides its mechanical prowess. With a range of different dials and a choice of rubber or leather strap the BC3 Advanced is cool, sporty and lets its look do the talking.

14. Rado Hyperchrome Black Dial A modern watch with a decidedly vintage feel Reasons to buy + Striking contrast dial + Sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating + Modern design Today's Best Deals AU $1,499 View at Amazon

Rado are the kings when it comes to elegant timepieces, and this bold watch is a prime example of that. The bold, contrasting dial is easy to read, while the 45mm steel case is durable and stylish.

15. Casio G-Shock Mudmaster GWG-1000-1A1ER Big, bold, and virtually indestructible Reasons to buy + Durable + All-black design + Multiple timezones Today's Best Deals AU $694.38 View at Amazon

Everyone needs a G-Shock, whether you work outside and wear it everyday, or need a durable watch to wear while gardening. This Casio G-Shock Mudmaster features a stainless steel case with black dial, and is fastened with Resin bracelet.

16. Maurice Lacroix Eliros Chronograph Mens Watch A classy chrono for under £1000 Reasons to buy + Classy chronograph + Good strap + Alternative brand Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Maurice Lacroix Eliros is a very impressive chronograph, especially considering the price. The case material is stainless steel and the black dial gives the piece a unique look. It's water resistant up to 50 metres, but we don't recommend you go swimming in this handsome timepiece.

17. Elliot Brown Tyneham Automatic A Great British wristwatch Reasons to buy + Classic field watch design + Rubber straps are great + British brand Reasons to avoid - Odd crown placement Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

We love British watch brands here at T3, so the Tyneham Automatic is right up our street. This stunning model features a black rubber strap, a gun-metal PVD stainless steel case, and clear Arabic numerals with SuperLuminova detailing. Clever shock absorption provides protection against hard knocks while impressive testing means this timepiece has a water resistance of up to 300 metres.

18. Hamilton Aviation ETO Chrono Mens Watch A chunky chrono from Swiss/American brand Hamilton Reasons to buy + Chunky design + Chronograph + Great brand Today's Best Deals AU $865.38 View at Amazon

Swiss watch company Hamilton has been renowned for its pilots watches since the early days of flying. The Aviation ETO Flyback is a fantastic choice for those who appreciate a chunky chronograph, with a sturdy stainless steel case and durable leather strap.

19. Raymond Weil Maestro Automatic Mens Watch The Weil deal Reasons to buy + Automatic + Colourway + Dressy + PVD Rose Plating

Raymond Weil's Maestro model is a smart sophisticated piece, with a real emphasis on style, making it great inside and outside work. Navy and gold always compliment each other beautifully, and will go with most outfits. The classic details are clear and not overly fussy.

20. Tissot T-Touch Expert Titanium The original touchscreen watch Reasons to buy + Lots of functions + Great design + Solar powered + Really useful Today's Best Deals AU $1,430.01 View at Amazon

Tissot has been making touchscreen watches before Jony Ive even dreamt up the term fluoroelastomer. The T-Touch is an semi-analogue timepiece which uses a touch-sensitive glass face to let you select functions such as a digital compass, altimeter and barometer. Everything's powered by the sun's rays, and the lastest version adds Bluetooth.

21. Citizen Eco-Drive Mens Watch Reasons to buy + Atomic timekeeping technology + Functional + Perpetual calendar Reasons to avoid - Face is a little busy Today's Best Deals AU $323.25 View at Amazon

Bringing together contemporary and traditional design, this Citizen Eco-Drive watch is functional, to the max. The piece is synchronized to an atomic clock for superior accuracy. Why is the face so busy? It can display multiple timezones, a perpetual calendar, power reserve indicator, and can be used by pilots to calculate fuel consumption rates, fuel quantity required to complete a trip, as well as cruising time remaining.

22. Frederique Constant Horological Smartwatch This Swiss timepiece also counts your steps Reasons to buy + Elegant design + Fitness tracking + Long battery life + Sleep tracking Today's Best Deals AU $709.49 View at Amazon

Hidden behind the classic face and diamond cut hands of this piece is a MotionX connected movement, for tracking steps and sleep. Bluetooth allows quick and easy smartphone pairing and the battery lasts for around two years.

Read our review of the Frederique Constant Horological Smartwatch

23. Uniform Wares M42 A chronograph for fans of minimalism Reasons to buy + Nappa leather strap + Minimal design + Designed in London + Stainless steel case Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Designed in London, made in Switzerland, and finished with Italian Nappa leather, this is like the UN on your wrist. The large face, thin bezel, and minimalist face mean this stylish chronograph really makes a statement, and you also get a 316L stainless steel case, sapphire crystal glass, and a made-to-measure strap for your dosh.

24. Timex Fairfield Chronograph A perfect companion for Spring or Summer Reasons to buy + Attractive straps + Clear design + Lightweight + Night light Today's Best Deals AU $226.21 View at Amazon

The Timex Fairfield Chrono is an attractive, lightweight piece available in a number of different strap materials and dial colours. The easy-to-read face features Timex's brilliant Indiglo night-light, and is powered by Timex's unique movement technology.

25. C3 Malvern Chronograph MK II A British luxury brand which offers outstanding value Reasons to buy + British brand + Swiss made + Great value + Attractive design

Christopher Ward is a British company renowned for its affordable-luxury, Swiss-made watches. The C3 Malvern Chronograph Mk III is an incredibly attractive dress watch which has been influenced by the design of sports cars. It features a compact Ronda 3520.D movement in a case which measures 39mm diameter. Outstanding value.

26. Casio Calculator Databank Watch The original smartwatch Reasons to buy + Also a calculator + Also an address book + Battery life Reasons to avoid - It's ugly Today's Best Deals AU $73.95 View at Amazon

Forget the Apple Watch - Casio's calculator timepiece was the original smartwatch. Over the past 30 years the Japanese company has been keeping it bang up to date with features such as an address book, 13 languages, multi-alarm, stopwatch and auto-calendar (programmed until 2099). All that, and a ten-year battery life - take that Cupertino.

27. Fossil Nate A chunky piece for the weekend worrier Reasons to buy + Rugged design + Waterproof + Easy to read Reasons to avoid - Large Today's Best Deals AU $124.99 View at Amazon

This chunky 50mm weekend warrior is Americana through and through. A military-inspired design means oversized features, and the stainless steel case is waterproof to 5 ATM.

28. Swatch Sistem51 An affordable Swiss-made marvel Reasons to buy + Swiss-made + Mechanical + 51 components Reasons to avoid - Plastic casing Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

At a glance, you'd assume the Sistem51 is another peppy quartz timepiece from Swatch. Turn it over to look and you'll find an automatic mechanical movement made from just 51 components. For that reason, the Sistem51 gains a lot of kudos. Sure, there are cheaper mechanical watches from China, but this Swatch is made in Switzerland and features an exceptional 90-hour power reserve. It is a steal at 108 quid.

29. Nixon 51-30 SW Buy this watch, you must Reasons to buy + Cool brand + Not overly nerdy + Clear design Reasons to avoid - Tide indicator niche Today's Best Deals AU $355 View at Amazon

A must-have chrono for any Star Wars fan, this film-themed timepiece is inspired by a Storm Trooper's body armour, yet manages to remain tasteful, so you don't look like a Big Bang Theory cast member. A surfer's watch at heart, it's waterproof to 300 metres, while the “stun / kill” dial on the face actually denotes the tide position.

