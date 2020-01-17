Best watches under £1000

The best budget watches and watch brands for cut-price horology

The best watches under £1000

By

Watch collecting can be an expensive hobby, just check out the watch-porn in T3's best watch guide and ludicrous best luxury watch guide. There are prices in there that would make an oil baron's eyes water. 

It doesn't have to be like that – we've collected some excellent affordable watches for anyone's budget – from the best watches under £500 to the top timepieces under £1000.

You'd be surprised what you can get for under £1000, for example, a new Tag Heuer or an automatic Longine, both from the big leagues of Swiss watchmaking.

If you're after even more budget timepieces, you should check out our favourite watches under £200.

The best watches under £1000 you can buy

Best watches under £1000: Victorinox I.N.O.X.

1. Victorinox I.N.O.X.

An ultra-rugged piece from Swiss knife makers

Reasons to buy
+Durable design+Not too large+Versatile
Reasons to avoid
-Too small for some

Shop Victorinox watches at Jura

Resistant to water, drastic temperature changes, shocks and eight tons of pressure. The Victorinox I.N.O.X. is a force to reckoned with. Our favourite model features a genuine American paracord strap, which is hand-woven and also allegedly serves as a versatile survival tool.

Best watches under £1000: TAG Heuer Formula 1 Quartz Mens Watch

2. TAG Heuer Formula 1 Quartz Mens Watch

A TAG Heuer for under £1000!

Reasons to buy
+Great brand+200 metre water resistance+Accurate
Reasons to avoid
-A lot for a quartz movement

Shop TAG Heuer watches at Goldsmiths

Yes, you can buy a brand new TAG Heuer for less than £1000. This quartz Formula 1 timepiece features a 41mm steel case with sapphire crystal protecting the legible monochrome dial. A black leather strap, designed for ultimate comfort, completes the watch. A quartz movement provides the power and is water resistant up to 200 Metres.

Best watches under £1000: Mondaine 41mm Watch

3. Mondaine 41mm Watch

Mimics traditional Swiss railway clocks

Reasons to buy
+Confident design+Cool history+Swiss-made+Clear dial

Shop Mondaine watches at Jura

Mondaine's most fascinating watch has a red second hand that takes just 58 seconds to turn full circle. It then waits for two seconds at 12 o'clock for the minute hand to advance, before resuming its rotation. This mimics the original Swiss railway clock, which used that two-second pause to synchronise station clocks across the country. A lovable little novelty.

Best watches under £1000: Hamilton Khaki Field Auto Watch

4. Hamilton Khaki Field Auto Watch

A classic field watch for under £1000

Reasons to buy
+Classic design+Automatic+Great brand+Good size

Shop Hamilton watches at Beaverbrooks

Hamilton is a historic name when it comes to watchmaking, first established in 1892 in America. Perhaps its most iconic design is this Khaki field watch. Its 38mm stainless steel case houses an automatic calibre H-10 movement, with an 80-hour power reserve, and a date complication.

Best watches under £1000: Junghans Max Bill Automatic Watch

5. Junghans Max Bill Automatic Watch

An iconic design originally penned by Max Bill in the 1960s

Reasons to buy
+Iconic design+Automatic movement+Great brand
Reasons to avoid
-Not for chunky watch fans

Shop Junghans watches at Goldsmiths

The Junghans Max Bill is elegant and refined, as well as perfectly simple. Inside the watch is a manual winding automatic movement, which powers the second, minute and hour hands, and luminous dot markers at the 4 quarters.  We love the matte silver plated dial,  slim batons and black numerals. The case is crafted from stainless steel, and is attached to a soft calfskin leather strap.

Best watches under £1000: Bamford Mayfair

6. Bamford Mayfair

A bold dive watch with a modern touch

Reasons to buy
+Customisable+British brand+Clear dial

Shop Bamford London watches at Goldsmiths

The Mayfair range of watches is design by the British brand Bamford London (the more accessible brand from Bamford Watch Department, known for customising expensive Rolexes and TAG Heuers). The attractive Mayfair range is available in a number of combinations, offering you a choice in dial colour, bezel, coating and type of strap.

Best watches under £1000: Longines Conquest 41mm Automatic Watch

7. Longines Conquest 41mm Automatic Watch

An elegant watch from one of the world's oldest watch brands

Reasons to buy
+Blue dial+Elegant+Historic brand+Automatic movement

Shop Longines watches at Goldsmiths

Longine is one of the world's oldest watch brands, founded by Auguste Agassiz in the Swiss town of Saint Imier in 1832. It's amazing, then, that you can get such an affordable timepiece from the brand. The Conquest comes with a stainless steel case, water resistant up to 300m, which houses the 41mm blue dial and an automatic movement which powers the watch. Attached to the case is the stainless steel bracelet which comes with a deployment clasp.

Best watches under £1000: Certina DS Action GMT

8. Certina DS Action GMT

A solid GMT, ideal for travellers

Reasons to buy
+GMT function+Automatic+80 hour power reserve+Great design

Shop Certina watches at Jura

We think the Certina DS Action GMT Automatic, with its separate 24-hour indicator, lightweight, and high durability, is the ideal companion for your travels. The case of the DS Action GMT measures 43mm and is made from black PVD-coated stainless steel. It houses an automatic Powermatic 80 calibre with a long power reserve of 80 hours. 

(Image credit: Christopher Ward)

9. Christopher Ward C65 Dartmouth Series 1

Sixties dive watch styling with modern reliability

Reasons to buy
+Classic good looks+Four different strap choices +Self-winding Swiss movement in a British case+Water resistant to 150 metres

Shop watches at Christopher Ward

Licensed by the UK Military of Defence and carrying the flag of the Royal Navy on its stainless steel caseback, the C65 Dartmouth is inspired diving watches of the sixties. This gives the watch a simpler and more compact look than today’s dive watches, with its 41mm case housing a Swiss-made, self-winding mechanical chronometer comprising 26 jewels and offering a 38-hour power reserve.

(Image credit: Meistersinger)

10. MeisterSinger Neo NE903N

Single-hand watch is a lesson in vintage minimalism

Reasons to buy
+Automatic movement+Striking single-hand design+Fantastic value
Reasons to avoid
-Could be too small for some

Shop MeisterSinger watches at Goldsmiths

Founded in 2001, German company MeisterSinger produces watches exclusively with a single hand. This harks back to tower clocks of the Middle Ages, which clearly showed the passing of each day from a great distance, before the Industrial Revolution brought about a need to focus on smaller units of time.

Usually priced well into four-figure territory, this Neo is at the more affordable end of MeisterSinger’s range, but still features the company’s house style, along with an automatic mechanical movement inside a 36mm stainless steel case with 50 metres of water resistance.

(Image credit: Tissot)

11. Tissot Seastar 1000

An automatic diving watch for less than you might think

Reasons to buy
+Dive watch detailing+300-metre watch resistance+Automatic movement

Shop Tissot watches at Goldsmiths

Automatic dive watches with a design similar to those by Tudor, Omega and Rolex usually command a high price - but not so with the Tissot Seastar 1000, which can be had for around £600.

For that, you get a 43mm stainless steel case with a matching strap and unidirectional rotating bezel. The Swiss-made watch has an automatic self-winding mechanical movement with a date complication at six o’clock. With its classic dive watch design, this is a must-have timepiece for any collection.

(Image credit: Marloe)

12. Marloe Haskell Polar

Built to celebrate the first Briton reaching the South Pole

Reasons to buy
+Produced in very low numbers+Wide range of strap options+A watch with a story

Shop watches at Marloe Watch Company

Inspired by Captain Robert Falcon Scott’s trek to the South Pole in 1911, the Haskell Polar by British watchmaker Marloe features an engraving of Antarctica on the back of its 40mm stainless steel case.

The watch is powered by a Swiss-made manual mechanical movement and includes a date complication at six o’clock, along with a sapphire crystal and 100 metres of water resistance. Marloe lets buyers pick their own serial number for its watches, but you’ll have to be quick as there are only 26 examples of the Polar remaining.

Best watches under £1000: Oris BC 3 Advanced Day Date Automatic Watch

13. Oris BC 3 Advanced Day Date Automatic Watch

A fantastic watch for under £1000

Reasons to buy
+Subtle design+Automatic+Durable runner strap+Clean face

Shop Oris watches at Goldsmiths

The BC3 Advanced is the latest addition to the Oris BC3 collection. We love the eye catching, legible design, which hides its mechanical prowess. With a range of different dials and a choice of rubber or leather strap the BC3 Advanced is cool, sporty and lets its look do the talking.

Best watches under £1000: Rado Hyperchrome Black Dial

14. Rado Hyperchrome Black Dial

A modern watch with a decidedly vintage feel

Reasons to buy
+Striking contrast dial+Sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating+Modern design

Shop Rado watches at Goldsmiths

Rado are the kings when it comes to elegant timepieces, and this bold watch is a prime example of that. The bold, contrasting dial is easy to read, while the 45mm steel case is durable and stylish.

Best watches under £1000: Casio G-Shock Mudmaster GWG-1000-1A1ER

15. Casio G-Shock Mudmaster GWG-1000-1A1ER

Big, bold, and virtually indestructible

Reasons to buy
+Durable+All-black design+Multiple timezones

Shop G-Shock watches at Goldsmiths

Everyone needs a G-Shock, whether you work outside and wear it everyday, or need a durable watch to wear while gardening. This Casio G-Shock Mudmaster features a stainless steel case with black dial, and is fastened with Resin bracelet.

Best watches under £1000: Maurice Lacroix Eliros Chronograph Mens Watch

16. Maurice Lacroix Eliros Chronograph Mens Watch

A classy chrono for under £1000

Reasons to buy
+Classy chronograph+Good strap+Alternative brand

Shop Maurice Lacroix watches at Jura

Maurice Lacroix Eliros is a very impressive chronograph, especially considering the price. The case material is stainless steel and the black dial gives the piece a unique look. It's water resistant up to 50 metres, but we don't recommend you go swimming in this handsome timepiece.

Best watches under £1000: Elliot Brown Tyneham Automatic

17. Elliot Brown Tyneham Automatic

A Great British wristwatch

Reasons to buy
+Classic field watch design+Rubber straps are great+British brand
Reasons to avoid
-Odd crown placement

Shop Elliot Brown watches at Jura

We love British watch brands here at T3, so the Tyneham Automatic is right up our street. This stunning model features a black rubber strap, a gun-metal PVD stainless steel case, and clear Arabic numerals with SuperLuminova detailing. Clever shock absorption provides protection against hard knocks while impressive testing means this timepiece has a water resistance of up to 300 metres.

Best watches under £1000: Hamilton Aviation ETO Chrono Mens Watch

18. Hamilton Aviation ETO Chrono Mens Watch

A chunky chrono from Swiss/American brand Hamilton

Reasons to buy
+Chunky design+Chronograph+Great brand

Shop Hamilton watches at Beaverbrooks

Swiss watch company Hamilton has been renowned for its pilots watches since the early days of flying. The Aviation ETO Flyback is a fantastic choice for those who appreciate a chunky chronograph, with a sturdy stainless steel case and durable leather strap.

Best watches under £1000: Raymond Weil Maestro Automatic Mens Watch

19. Raymond Weil Maestro Automatic Mens Watch

The Weil deal

Reasons to buy
+Automatic+Colourway+Dressy+PVD Rose Plating

Shop Raymond Weil watches at Goldsmiths

Raymond Weil's Maestro model is a smart sophisticated piece, with a real emphasis on style, making it great inside and outside work. Navy and gold always compliment each other beautifully, and will go with most outfits. The classic details are clear and not overly fussy.

Best watches under £1000: Tissot T-Touch Expert Titanium

20. Tissot T-Touch Expert Titanium

The original touchscreen watch

Reasons to buy
+Lots of functions+Great design+Solar powered+Really useful

Shop Tissot watches at Goldsmiths

Tissot has been making touchscreen watches before Jony Ive even dreamt up the term fluoroelastomer. The T-Touch is an semi-analogue timepiece which uses a touch-sensitive glass face to let you select functions such as a digital compass, altimeter and barometer. Everything's powered by the sun's rays, and the lastest version adds Bluetooth.

Best watches under £1000: Citizen Eco-Drive Mens Watch

21. Citizen Eco-Drive Mens Watch

Reasons to buy
+Atomic timekeeping technology+Functional+Perpetual calendar
Reasons to avoid
-Face is a little busy

Shop Citizen watches at Goldsmiths

Bringing together contemporary and traditional design, this Citizen Eco-Drive watch is functional, to the max. The piece is synchronized to an atomic clock for superior accuracy. Why is the face so busy? It can display multiple timezones, a perpetual calendar, power reserve indicator, and can be used by pilots to calculate fuel consumption rates, fuel quantity required to complete a trip, as well as cruising time remaining. 

Best watches under £1000: Frederique Constant Horological Smartwatch

22. Frederique Constant Horological Smartwatch

This Swiss timepiece also counts your steps

Reasons to buy
+Elegant design+Fitness tracking+Long battery life+Sleep tracking

Shop Frederique Constant watches at Goldsmiths

Hidden behind the classic face and diamond cut hands of this piece is a MotionX connected movement, for tracking steps and sleep. Bluetooth allows quick and easy smartphone pairing and the battery lasts for around two years.

Read our review of the Frederique Constant Horological Smartwatch

Best watches under £1000: Uniform Wares M42

23. Uniform Wares M42

A chronograph for fans of minimalism

Reasons to buy
+Nappa leather strap+Minimal design+Designed in London+Stainless steel case

Shop Uniform Wares watches at Amazon

Designed in London, made in Switzerland, and finished with Italian Nappa leather, this is like the UN on your wrist. The large face, thin bezel, and minimalist face mean this stylish chronograph really makes a statement, and you also get a 316L stainless steel case, sapphire crystal glass, and a made-to-measure strap for your dosh.

Best watches under £1000: Timex Fairfield Chronograph

24. Timex Fairfield Chronograph

A perfect companion for Spring or Summer

Reasons to buy
+Attractive straps+Clear design+Lightweight+Night light

Shop Timex watches at WatchShop.com

The Timex Fairfield Chrono is an attractive, lightweight piece available in a number of different strap materials and dial colours. The easy-to-read face features Timex's brilliant Indiglo night-light, and is powered by Timex's unique movement technology.

Best watches under £1000: C3 Malvern Chronograph MK II

25. C3 Malvern Chronograph MK II

A British luxury brand which offers outstanding value

Reasons to buy
+British brand+Swiss made+Great value+Attractive design

Shop watches at Christopher Ward

Christopher Ward is a British company renowned for its affordable-luxury, Swiss-made watches. The C3 Malvern Chronograph Mk III is an incredibly attractive dress watch which has been influenced by the design of sports cars. It features a compact Ronda 3520.D movement in a case which measures 39mm diameter. Outstanding value.

Best watches under £1000: Casio Calculator Databank Watch

26. Casio Calculator Databank Watch

The original smartwatch

Reasons to buy
+Also a calculator+Also an address book+Battery life
Reasons to avoid
-It's ugly

Shop Casio watches at WatchShop.com

Forget the Apple Watch - Casio's calculator timepiece was the original smartwatch. Over the past 30 years the Japanese company has been keeping it bang up to date with features such as an address book, 13 languages, multi-alarm, stopwatch and auto-calendar (programmed until 2099). All that, and a ten-year battery life - take that Cupertino.

Best watches under £1000: Fossil Nate

27. Fossil Nate

A chunky piece for the weekend worrier

Reasons to buy
+Rugged design+Waterproof+Easy to read
Reasons to avoid
-Large

Shop Fossil watches at WatchShop.com

This chunky 50mm weekend warrior is Americana through and through. A military-inspired design means oversized features, and the stainless steel case is waterproof to 5 ATM.

Best watches under £1000: Swatch Sistem51

28. Swatch Sistem51

An affordable Swiss-made marvel

Reasons to buy
+Swiss-made+Mechanical+51 components
Reasons to avoid
-Plastic casing

Shop watches at Swatch

At a glance, you'd assume the Sistem51 is another peppy quartz timepiece from Swatch. Turn it over to look and you'll find an automatic mechanical movement made from just 51 components. For that reason, the Sistem51 gains a lot of kudos. Sure, there are cheaper mechanical watches from China, but this Swatch is made in Switzerland and features an exceptional 90-hour power reserve. It is a steal at 108 quid.

Best watches under £1000: Nixon 51-30 SW

29. Nixon 51-30 SW

Buy this watch, you must

Reasons to buy
+Cool brand+Not overly nerdy+Clear design
Reasons to avoid
-Tide indicator niche

Shop Nixon watches at WatchShop.com

A must-have chrono for any Star Wars fan, this film-themed timepiece is inspired by a Storm Trooper's body armour, yet manages to remain tasteful, so you don't look like a Big Bang Theory cast member. A surfer's watch at heart, it's waterproof to 300 metres, while the “stun / kill” dial on the face actually denotes the tide position.

Liked this?

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.