By Adam Bunker
T3 Magazine: 5 reasons to buy
The best bits form this month's new mag laid bare...
1/Nintendo 3DS Review
We rip Ninty's new handheld apart, giving you a full hands-on review ahead of its imminent launch. Is it the next-gen portable gaming behemoth we all expect?
Issue 190: Tablets take a new direction
Don't think a tablet can keep up with your workload? Think again. These are the mould-breaking tabs that slide-out, reveal or attach to tactile keyboards, for the kind of productivity levels the iPad can only dream of.
Issue 191: Samsung Galaxy S II review
The sequal to one of Android's most popular phones goes dual-core to take things to the next level. Is it worth the hype? We take an in-depth look at both it and its competition to find an answer.
Issue 191: Future tech: Where's my Robot?
Flying cars, robots, teleportation. The stuff of Sci-Fi or just around the corner? In this month's cover feature we take a scientific look at the technology of tomorrow to try and pin a date on some of our most-wanted tech.
Issue 191: Football Manager for iPad
T3 chats to Miles Jacobson. Who? The man behind the Football Manager series and the man who's indirectly ruined half of your relationships and stolen most of your waking life. Here, he explains why tablets are the way forward.
Issue 191: Big Read: Earth 2.0
Stephen Hawking reckons we're all going to have to leave the nurturing comfort of Earth within 100 years. If that's so, how are we going to go about it and where are we going? Join us on a journey to Earth 2.0
Issue 191: Tablets group test
There's more to the tablet world than the iPad, you know. Offerings from BlackBerry and Android are here in force to challenge the Apple slate, but are they worth the cash? T3's big test should sort the wheat from the tablet chaff.
Issue 192: Nintendo Wii U hands-on
We went to E3 and played the Wii U a full day before anyone elsw, behind heavily-guarded doors. Is it the game-change Nintendo say it is? Here's our full verdict.
Issue 192: Smart TV group test
We're living in the dawn of internet-connected TV. There's several top choices to choose from, each carrying bespoke apps, but which one is worth your hard-earned? We plough though them all to find out.
Issue 192: Playstation Vita hands-on
The gaming exclusives don't stop with the Wii U. T3's also been hands-on with Sony's follow up to the PSP. The Vita packs a serious punch, but does it have everything in the right balance?
Issue 193: HTC Evo 3D
The dawn of the 3D mobile is upon us. Does HTC's all-singing-all-dancing Evo benefit from the inclusion of the third dimension? We explore it head to toe to find out.
Issue 193: 101 things you never knew you needed
It's time again for T3 to take you by the hand and walk your through a world of tech that you didn't know existed. From the niche to the necessary, it's the tech that may otherwise have slipped under your radar.
Issue 193: DSLR Grouptest
It's time to put down the compact and reach for something with a bit more brawn. We road test the latest breed of top digital SLRs to see which one deserves your cash, and explain why you need to upgrade to a top end camera.
Issue 193: Big read: Anonymous unmasked
The observant among you may have noticed a few stories in the news about hacking, recently. The mischievous computer law-benders have been making headlines for months with bigger and bigger targets, so we've decided it's time they were revealed.
Issue 190: King for a Day
Whether it's a wedding, stag do, first date or business meeting, you want to look your best. We've got each of those situations covered with the tech, attire and tips that'll keep you ahead of the pack.
Issue 190: Electric bikes special
If you want to get out there and commute in the sun but don't think your legs are quite up to muster, you'll be needing one of these. We have a look at the options to let you know our favourites
5/Big Read: What if the web were switched off?
With Egypt recently severing its own internet access, we take an in-depth look at the way in which the powers that be could push the big red button, and what it would mean to the web-connected world
4/Cover Feature: Apps special
The entire issue is littered with our best mobile app picks, but here's a concentrated 10 page feature on the apps you need to install to live smarter. From travel to sport and food to shopping, we've got your app life covered.
3/Group Test: New Netbooks
Has the tablet market killed the netbook? Not if these five beauties are anything to go by. We put each through its paces to see which deserves your cash.
2/F1: The future
T3 explores the tech behind the latest season of F1, including the intricacies of the cockpit and the changes affecting 2011's cars, drivers and teams
Issue 189: 1/iPad 2: The full verdict
We cast a critical eye over the Apple pad's second coming, examining its every essence piece by piece to come up with a full verdict. Is it everything we'd hoped for?
Issue 189: 3/The Hot 100 2011
It's that time of year once again. After months of planning and debating, the T3 Team has sorted the wheat from the tech chaff to come up with a definitive list of the 100 best gadgets, products and kit that exists (or will soon exist) in the world today. It's also online at Hot100.T3.com
Issue 189: 2/Great British Tech
The cream of the British tech crop is an unlikely bunch. From vacuum cleaners to DAB radios, there's a smattering of Team GB across the industry, and we dig it out for your patriotic enjoyment.
Issue 192: Best beach kit
Whether the weather be nice, or whether the weather be raining, you'll probably end up at a beach this summer. Here's the essential kit you'll need to take with you.
Issue 189: 5/Get time back
The clocks went forward an hour on Sunday March 27th. If you feel robbed, here are the apps, the services and the kit you need to claw back those 60 minutes. …and then 60 minutes more, just to be safe.
Issue 192: The Sex special
Sex. Now that we've got your attention, it's time to read up on the future of internet smut. Are you opting out? If you don't know what that means, you definitely need to get stuck in.
Issue 189: 4/Marathon-running watches
Your running will only improve if you're properly motivated. You need one of these top GPS watches to track your ever-improving speeds, but which one? We test the current breed to determine a winner.
Issue 190: BlackBerry PlayBook exposed
The PlayBook has landed with us, having waited a rather long time. What's the verdict? Is it the tablet that'll finally unsettle the iPad? Has Android got anything to worry about?
Issue 190: Apple Vs Android
This is it. This is the battle that's been building on our sister Facebook pages. The feature is a tireless, exhaustive look at both camps histories, strengths and weaknesses, along with celebrity verdicts and detailed stats. So who will win? Buy the mag to find out...
Issue 193: The future's electric
T3 takes a spin in the first ever electric Rolls Royce, before explaining the magic behind it and looking into the future of electric cars. How long till you can fill up for 8 pence? Read to find out.