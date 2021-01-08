SecretLab Titan SoftWeave vs Noblechairs Epic Series Real Leather: which gaming chair is right for you?

If you love long sessions of Call of Duty: Warzone or extended sessions of FIFA Ultimate Team, you’ll know just how painful it can be when you’re sat in a chair that simply isn’t designed for gaming. Investing in one of the best gaming chairs, though, can transform how you play, providing proper lumbar support and comfort in a way a regular chair or sofa cannot provide.

So, we’ve taken the two best pieces of furniture from best gaming chairs buying guide and compared in all their areas that matter – so you don’t have to! Now you can make an informed decision on which high-quality gaming chair is right for you.

SECRETLAB TITAN SOFTWEAVE VS NOBLECHAIRS EPIC SERIES REAL LEATHER: SPECS

(Image credit: Noblechairs)

The Epic Series from Noble chairs features a robust steel frame with cold foam cushioning and an aluminium foot cross. In terms of dimensions, the Epic Series measures 21 x 51 - 55 x 22 (W x H x D), with a seat width of 13.5”, a seat height of 19”-23”, an overall weight of 27kg and a max load capacity of 120kg.

The Titan SoftWeave has a height of 175 - 200cm and weighs in at around less than 130kg. It features a steel frame construction with an aluminium alloy base and a full-length backrest. It utilises cold cur foam with machine stitched logos that won’t wear off over time.

SECRETLAB TITAN SOFTWEAVE VS NOBLECHAIRS EPIC SERIES REAL LEATHER: FEATURES

(Image credit: SecretLab)

The Epic Series has plenty of features to its name, including four-directional or ‘4D’ armrests that can be adjusted in four different ways: horizontally, laterally, vertically and via a tilt angle. This means your armrests aren’t locked in place so you can move them to fit your body type and ensure every gaming session is comfortable and moulded to you.

The Titan SoftWeave also features 4D armrests for multi-directional adjustments, a matt black powder base that can hold a large amount of weight and the build quality of the seat itself, which is created with a fine-tuned automated manufacturing process.

SECRETLAB TITAN SOFTWEAVE VS NOBLECHAIRS EPIC SERIES REAL LEATHER: COMFORT

(Image credit: Noblechairs)

The Titan SoftWeave offers a very comfortable alternative for those who don’t want a real or faux leather finish. Available in a variety of colours, the ultra-comfortable SoftWeave fabric is made from a dense short yarn that results in a finish so comfortable you might just fall asleep while playing! The added comfort of its signature memory foam pillow also helps make all the difference for long sessions.

The Epic Series also boasts plenty of comfort, with its 4D armrests providing adjustable support your arms and elbows when playing on PC or console. The quality of its leather – which comes in a real leather or vegan ‘Pu leather’ variant, features delicate stitching and premium breathability for an overall high-quality seated experience.

SECRETLAB TITAN SOFTWEAVE VS NOBLECHAIRS EPIC SERIES REAL LEATHER: SUPPORT

(Image credit: SecretLab)

The Epic Series boasts an integrated rocking mechanism with a built-in locking function, which enables you to relax at the perfect angle without risking stress to your lower back. The counterpressure of the mechanism can be dynamically adjusted that results in impressively robust ergonomics.

The Titan SoftWeave also supports built-in lumbar support, which you can adjust with a knob on the backrest of the chair. You now give your lower back the customised support it needs with a dynamic and customisable adjustment.

SECRETLAB TITAN SOFTWEAVE VS NOBLECHAIRS EPIC SERIES REAL LEATHER: PRICING AND VERDICT

(Image credit: Noblechairs)

The Titan SoftWeave is gaming chair with premium features, but it also comes in at a relatively affordable price at only £430/$500. Considering the amount of choice and customisation – and the sheer level of comfort the SoftWeave fabric provides for long-term gaming sessions – that asking price is far more agreeable than you might think. The Epic Series will set you back around £490/$599, but prices are always higher when you’re factoring in real leather.

In terms of features and overall build quality, the Titan SoftWeave and the Epic Series in real leather are relatively similar. The choice really comes down to which material you prefer on your chair and which brand you prefer. For us, the quality stitching and material choice of the Titan SoftWeave helps ease it over the line for the win.

