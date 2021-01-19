LucidSound LS50X vs Logitech G635 7.1 Lightsync: which gaming headset is right for you?

Gaming headsets are a dime a dozen these days, so it’s incredibly easy to settle on a model that doesn’t meet your needs – and it might not even work on your platform of choice. So, that’s why we’ve taken two of the top headsets from our best gaming headsets buying guide and compared them in all the areas that matter.

So, if you’re in the market for a LucidSound LS50X or a Logitech G635 7.1 Lightsync, then you’re in luck, because we’re going to find out which one has the bragging rights over the other.

Be under no illusion, though, both these gaming headsets are top tier (otherwise they wouldn't be recommended in our guide), but one of the may be better suited to one gamer's needs than another. And that's why comparing them as closely as possible is so important.

LUCIDSOUND LS50X VS LOGITECH G635 7.1 LIGHTSYNC: DESIGN AND COMFORT

In terms of size and weight, the LS50X sits somewhere in the middle of the market at around 408g. It’s not the lightest of gaming headsets out there, but it rarely feels heavy on your head, even after extended play sessions. The build quality is great, especially in the luxurious stitched faux leather that makes the headband particularly comfortable to wear.

The G635 is noticeably lighter at 344g but it’s a lot sturdier in its build as we’ve come to expect from Logitech headsets. The cups themselves feature large diameter ear pads fit around your ears without putting pressure on any soft tissue. Said cups are also removable and washable – a great feature for those who want to use these on a regular basis.

LUCIDSOUND LS50X VS LOGITECH G635 7.1 LIGHTSYNC: AUDIO PERFORMANCE

Both the LS50X and the G635 support surround sound, with the 50mm drivers of the LS50X providing a crisp and detailed audio signal via Dolby Atmos. You can utilise five different preset EQ modes – including Signature Sound, Bass Boost, Movie Mode, Music Mode and Flat EQ – so you can utilise the headset for everything from streaming and movie watching to Zoom calls with friends.

The G636 supports 7.1 surround sound, making it fantastic for both movies and for picking out footsteps when playing Rust or PUBG. With DTS Headphone:X 2.0 quality, you can identify sounds in a true 3D soundscape. Its Pro G drivers, which combine a hydra-mesh material with Logitech’s own audio engineering, create a truly impressive audio performance that delivers beefy bass and high-end detail.

LUCIDSOUND LS50X VS LOGITECH G635 7.1 LIGHTSYNC: SPECS AND OPTIONS

The LS50X is one of LucidSound’s most impressive gaming headsets to date, making it a great choice for anyone playing on Xbox One. It boasts a 50mm speaker size, a frequency response of 20-20,000 Hz, a wireless range of up to 9m and a high-quality boom mic for a clear audio signal when chatting to friends or streaming online. You’ll also get a good 20 hours of use out of a single charge.

The low distortion 50mm drivers of the G635 deliver a powerful sonic experience, with an audio sensitivity of 93 DB SPL/mW. This headset is also compatible with Immerse, the AI-driven audio software from Embody that makes identifying the location and distance of key in-game sounds even easier.

LUCIDSOUND LS50X VS LOGITECH G635 7.1 LIGHTSYNC: FEATURES AND UTILITIES

The LS50X doesn’t support use with the PS5 or the PS4, but it does work with the current generation of Xbox hardware, as well as the Xbox Series X/S. You can also connect it to any of your Bluetooth-enabled smart devices, so you can binge watch your favourite shows or catch up on the latest PPVs on the WWE Network with the same quality audio performance.

Being one of Logitech’s flagship headsets, the G635 is bursting with features. It’s fully customisable, with everything from its bright Lightsync RGB lighting all the way to its programmable G-keys enabling you to customise them with macros in in-game controls. You can even personalise your audio profiles for certain games or tasks.

LUCIDSOUND LS50X VS LOGITECH G635 7.1 LIGHTSYNC: PRICING AND VERDICT

The LucidSound LS50X packs in plenty of premium features but manages to offer them for a very reasonable asking price of around £250/$250 depending on where you look. It is limited by the fact it only works with Xbox when it comes to consoles, but the quality of its surround sound audio and the comfort of its build make this a very attractive overall package for Xbox gamers looking to upgrade their headset game.

The G635 from Logitech might not have as many features as the next model up, but it’s still an incredibly impressive package, especially when you consider you can pick up a model for around £130/$150. With the sheer level of customisation, the 7.1 surround sound audio quality and the impressive build quality you can be sure you’re getting a premium gaming headset without the premium price tag.

