Driving the hybrid Volkswagen Golf GTE

The Drive: Part 1

Being nerds, the first thing we did after heaving ourselves inside was attempt to attach our smartphone – you don't want to be doing this when you're driving. So pop up a panel low down behind the gear lever and you'll find, eventually, recessed right at the back of this compartment a USB in. Good luck with this. It's just out of finger reach and the gear lever stops you from getting a decent run at it. So after some huffing and puffing we teased the end of the USB in with the tips of our long, “writer” nails. After that, syncing music and phone is a couple of stabs of the excellent infotainment system.

Then we smacked the next hurdle like a short steeplechaser – starting the thing up. The GTE, it transpires starts in full electric mode so we thumbed the Start/Stop button and… “nothing”. Tried again. Nothing. Tried again. Did a swear, felt foolish. A sheepish plea for help to the polo-shirted VW man's man informed us that the car had indeed started, but as it fires up in full leccy, we had no idea we could proceed. (It turns out, a tiny, green “Ready” light pops up on the dash, but we totally missed that.) It's a mistake you'll only make the first time, but a demerit, nonetheless.