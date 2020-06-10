Best wired headphones: on-ear and in-ear headphones with the best audio quality

The best wired headphones almost invariably offer a more natural sound and higher fidelity than comparably priced Bluetooth headphones. We mainly test more 'modern' buds here at T3, but every time we go back to wired headphones, we usually find ourselves thinking, "Hmm, these still sound way better than wireless".

That why the best wired headphones remain the choice of hi-fi-loving audiophiles, of course. If you're listening in the house, there's little convenience downside to choosing wired over wireless – in this guide we'll bring you the best headphones for listening at home, including open-backed models and closed-back headphones that are suitable for both home and travel.

In-ear wired headphones are also ideal for travel, thanks to their noise-isolating fit. And yes, while the wire can snag and will eventually wear out, at least they can't be disconnected by radio failures, or the batteries running out just before a long train journey.

Despite wireless being the hotter tech, there's still a bewildering array of wired headphones, from bling, bulbous, fashion-focussed ones to altogether more serious, audiophile propositions. That's why we're picking out the very best, for a range of budgets and styles, in both in-ear and over-ear wired headphones.

How to buy the best wired headphones

First up, it's worth bearing in mind that, other than for fashion reasons, there is no reason to buy the very latest, hot-off-the-presses wired headphones.

Unlike phones, where obsolescence sets in after about five minutes, and Bluetooth and noise-cancelling headphones, where the tech is still improving all the time, older wired headphones are generally just fine.

This is a very 'mature' market in every sense, and if a pair of great headphones was released five years ago, they're still great today – and popular models tend to stick around.

The most important thing to consider with over-ear wired headphones is whether they're open backed or closed backed. Open backed headphones can sound better, but they also leak sound (both in and out) like nobody's business. As such, they probably aren't suitable for taking outside or using to listen to music while other members of your household watch TV in the same room.

Open headphones typically have a wider soundstage, giving the music room to breathe, which makes them exceptional for live recordings and classical concerts, where the scale of the performance can be appreciated.

Closed models generally have a more direct and intimate soundstage, and much less sound leakage. They're more suitable for use when travelling, and are better suited for listening while next to someone trying to sleep, for example, since they won't let sound wander out to the rest of world.

Depending on how you want to use your headphones, you should also keep an eye on the impedance, measure in ohms (Ω), which is a useful signifier of quality, especially if you're planning to use headphones with a dedicated amp. Below 32Ω you'll have no issues using a smartphone, but quality will suffer through electrical vibrations. Higher quality models – especially for home use with a headphone amp – have much higher impedance, but demand more power to drive them fully, which smartphones struggle to provide.

Buying in-ears is simpler than over-ears because you don't need to worry about impedance or closed-vs-open, but they have the fresh complication that you often can't try before you buy in shops. You know, people get a bit funny about you shoving their stock into your ears.

However, thanks to the magic of distance selling, you can send in-ears back to online retailers (within two weeks) if they turn out to sound bad, or not fit in your ear holes or even if you just decide you don't like them.

Most in-ears come with a plethora of different sized and shaped ear tips, to suit lugholes of all sizes and type. For excellent noise isolation and improved audio, without sacrificing comfort, I strongly recommend the earplug-like Comply eartips, which can be bought separately, if your earphones of choice don't come with them.

Comply tips are a little like ear plugs – you squash them down to fit in your ear, then they gently return to their original form. Available in a variety of sizes, from £15-£20 Complys aren't cheap, but they're worth the money especially for those of us with oddly-shaped aural apertures.

For both in-ear and over-ear headphones, you really do need to try them for comfort, especially if you're spending a lot, so definitely consider ordering more than one option to audition at home, so you can return the ones you decide don't work so well for you.

It's also worth bearing in mind that practically all of the best noise-cancelling headphones come with a headphone cable, for when the batteries run out, and so in effect are also wired headphones. These won't give you pure hi-fi audio in the same way (and none is open-backed, since the whole point is to cut out exterior sounds), but they're very versatile.

The best wired headphones

(Image credit: Grado)

1. Grado SR325e The best open-backed wired headphones for audio quality and price balance Reasons to buy + Stunning sound + Excellent price for this level of quality + Can be driven by phones Reasons to avoid - Basic fitting Today's Best Deals AU $439 View at Amazon

Though these are more expensive than a lot of people would consider spending on headphones, their price is a drop in ocean when it comes to real audiophile quality. And when you factor just how good they sound, suddenly they become a major bargain.

They're open-backed headphones, and they're among the leakiest we've tried, so they're very much no good with other people around, or for travelling. But in a quiet room, they sound as good as headphones that cost five times more. Their sound is natural but not flat, expansive but still focused, powerful but never overwhelming… the amount of detail they enable tracks to deliver is eye-opening.

The design is almost hilariously simple – the basic leather head band and milled aluminium earcups actually look pretty nice (and feel high quality) in their sparseness, and the basic-seeming foam earpads are apparently chosen for their low impact on the sound quality.

It doesn't matter that the design is Spartan when you're wearing them, though – you'll be totally engrossed in tracks from the first notes. These can be driven by phone or hi-fi (and the thick, high-quality cable comes with 3.5mm and 6.35mm connectors), so it's also easy to fire something up whether you're lying in bed or sitting by your amp.

Due to the basic comforts and open-back design, these may not be for everyone, but we've never heard this level of audio opulence for this good a price.

2. Flare Audio Flare Pro 2HD The best in-ear, wired headphones (and they are also wireless headphones!) Reasons to buy + Amazing sound + Great fit + Comes with optional Bluetooth DAC Reasons to avoid - Pricey - Do you want headphones that are wired AND wireless? Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

• Buy from Amazon for £399

Flare Audio has been making quirky headphones for a few years now, but this – the third iteration of its 'Pro' line in as many years – is where they've truly blown the doors off. We love everything about these in-ear buds, even though the whole idea of them is a little mad.

The first and maddest element is that, while these are wired headphones, they are also wireless ones, because included in their large and alien packaging is a little DAC that can be added to the buds in the place of the usual wired 3.5mm connection. The Pro 2HD sound incredibly impressive through this slightly shonky-looking device – easily the best Bluetooth headphones I've heard, in fact. However, the sound is upgraded to genuinely mind-blowing when used wired through a Chord Mojo or iFi xDSD, or plugged directly into your music player/s of choice. They're not hugely demanding about amplification.

The Flare Pro 2HD give an almost holographic sound at times; a huge and delightful sound stage, swirling around your head, pulling out details and nuances you'd never thought existed. Instruments sit precisely in this aural space, tootling at you. With certain rock numbers the effect can border on hallucinogenic, but it's just as capable of making quieter, more stripped down tunes sing.

Although these are expensive enough, and of high enough quality to be considered an in-ear monitor, Pro 2HD are very easy and comfortable to put in your lugs, with no need to run them over the top of your ears and down the back of your jacket (although you will have to attach the DAC to a lapel if you use it, due to the stupidly short connector).

We don't know how many people in the world are in the market for £400 pair of wireless buds that are also wired buds. Not many, possible. However, we reckon they'd be worth the asking price even if they were only Bluetooth or only wired. So when you think about it that way, they're a bargain!

3. Focal Stellia The best closed-back wired headphones – but they're ultra-premium Reasons to buy + Incredible audio quality + Broad sound despite being closed-back + Very plush and comfortable Reasons to avoid - So - Much - Money Today's Best Deals AU $5,321.22 View at Amazon

Focal is know for it's extraordinarily good headphones at equally extraordinary prices, but they've tended to be open-backed, and so limited to listening in only ideal circumstances. The Stellia are its attempt to bring its famous audio quality to headphones you can listen to wherever, and they're absolutely phenomenal.

Carefully engineered to still give you the kind of big soundscape people expect from high-end headphones, the audio quality is pretty stunning. There's a closeness to the bass and mid-range that's clearly a sign of them being closed, but powerful drums and synths are smooth rather than booming or overpowering – like getting a massage from Dwayne Johnson.

Detail and expansiveness at the high-end is really impressive, and they really do get close to the live feeling of a pair of great open headphones for making the little breaths and croaks in the voice of a singer feel natural – but with the added advantage that you can hear what's going on when the TV's on.

The design is ultra-enveloping, with deep soft earpads forming an effective seal. And despite being quite hefty, the headphones stayed comfortable for long listening periods. And they forgiving in terms of sensitivity: it's no problem to drive them from a phone, so they really can be listened to whenever and wherever.

These are the best-sounding closed-back headphones on this list, and probably in the world. But we have to say that the quality difference between the Grado at number one and these isn't not that pronounced, yet the price is, which is why they rest a little further down.

4. Sennheiser HD 660 S The best wired open-back headphone for a luxury fit Reasons to buy + Excellent sound quality + Extremely comfortable + Can use them with anything Reasons to avoid - Open back leaks sound Today's Best Deals AU $639 View at mwave

If you want a pair of open-back headphones designed for long periods of sinking into your LPs alone, Sennheiser feels you. One look at the HD 660 S tells you everything you need to know about them: clear and open earcups for air movement; big plush pads that wrap around your ears for comfortable listening.

The sound is a little warmer than neutral, but that's just fine with us – rich mids balance nicely against the bright and clear treble, and the bass is controlled and mellow, just as you'd expect from a great pair of open cans.

They are totally open, so are no good for outdoor use or noisy environments, but they're so enjoyable to listen to – and you can listen over and over without any soreness.

5. Klipsch T5M Wired In-ear wired headphones with a lot of punch and a great fit Reasons to buy + Great fit + Exciting, punchy sound + Mic for phone use Reasons to avoid - Purists might not like the sonic 'colouration' Today's Best Deals AU $172.54 View at Amazon

The Klipsch T5M Wired nail the two most important areas here: sound, and a secure fit. The fitting is unusual, but nonetheless immediately felt comfortable and solid, providing optimal sonic results from these sub-£100 beauties.

It's a fit we would describe as being similar to an in-ear monitor, but without the uncomfortable pushing and screwing in. It's like the quality you get from a proper in-ear, but with more of an AirPods-type comfort. It's very good, anyway.

The audio is considerably more boosted, primped and pop-friendly than the Flares, with plenty of bass and a very lively and engaging sound that is nonetheless the right side of being artificial. Some purists won't like that's it not neutral, but hyping the sound and pushing the bass doesn't bother us, when it's done right.

Klipsch offers a 2-year warranty, so bullish about the cable holding up well. It includes a mic, pleasingly, though no volume control.

6. Flare Audio Flares Jet 3 Just an incredible value pair of in-ears Specifications Mic and remote: Yes Reasons to buy + Incredible quality for the price + Manages to sound sweet with classical + …yet also pretty banging with rock, pop, techno, etc Reasons to avoid - Offbeat design means careful choosing of eartips is needed Today's Best Deals AU $145.95 View at Amazon

Flares have been around for a fairly short while and initially carved a niche by making very audiophile, but affordable, in-ear headphones. These would tend to come with endorsements from people such as the bloke who produced ELO's third album, or whatever. They were alright, especially if you like classical music and classic rock.

However, in recent years, Flare has started making earphones where the emphasis is as much on excitement as it is on fidelity and suddenly their appeal is a lot broader. These are just fantastic with everything from choral music to electronic pop to Black Sabbath to dub reggae, and while I wouldn't call them 'audiophile' in the sense of being purely faithful to the source material, the way they subtly colour the sound – without turning it into a synthetic soup – makes them truly exciting.

Heard through a good DAC – we really rate IFI's xDSD at the moment, for convenience and quality – the Jet 3 can sound absolutely glorious, especially considering they only cost 90 quid. However the really good news is that they sound splendid just when plugged straight into my trusty old iPhone 6S, from back in the old days, when iPhones had headphone sockets.

They're not dependent on the source being a 90000-bit, 5 bazillion megahertz file, either. Spotify sounds great, Tidal Hi-Fi can sound quite epic.

Flares buds always seem to be rather eccentrically designed, and the long stems that go into your ears on the Jet 3 mean you have to very carefully choose your eartips. I didn't find any of the selection provided anchored them completely properly – the problem is that the stems act as a lever and start trying to pull the buds down and out of your ears when you are walking.

However, not for the first time, a pair of Comply tips came to the rescue, resolving issues I'd been having with the audio and the fit. Hoorah for Comply!

Best in-ear headphones: SoundMagic E11c

7. SoundMagic E11c The best in-ear wired buds under £50 Reasons to buy + Incredible sound for the money + Construction also well above par for 50 quid + Great comfort, easy fit Today's Best Deals AU $93.68 View at Amazon

The SoundMagic E11C sound easily as good as certain in-ear buds costing twice as much or more. Even more impressive, the build quality seems very sound as well, with metal buds and a reinforced cable. The metal construction doesn't reduce comfort, and the size, shape and weighting of these make them easy to just plonk in your ears (well, in my ears at any rate) and forget. There's no need to 'screw' them in, or wrap them over your ears, or any of that fol-de-rol.

Used either through a DAC or straight from a compatible phone's headphone socket the E11C punch way above their weight. The sound is really engaging, and while there's plenty of bass, SoundMagic hasn't just whacked the bottom end up to disguise deficiencies elsewhere.

We think of £50 as cheap for a pair of buds, but if that's still a little high for you, you could consider the E11 (£40), which is the same thing but with the mic and remote removed. Owners of Android phones and laptops including recent MacBooks might want to try the E11D, which has a USB-C connector. That's £60 though – comparatively spendy.

8. Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Over-ear Best over-ear, wired headphones under £200 Reasons to buy + Comfortable to wear + Great sound quality + Undemanding regarding source material Reasons to avoid - Obviously, no match for the above, pricier specimens Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

They've been around for a while now but the Momentum 2.0 remain the perfect trade off between looks, performance and long lasting value.

Thanks to the double-hinged headband the Momentum 2.0, despite being full-sized, is highly portable and unless you go for some Active Noise Cancelling (and pay the premium) you'll be hard pushed to find something that sounds better on public transport. Build quality is faultless, the leather is plush, the memory foam ear pads supremely soft, and the metal suitably brushed.

Sound quality is seriously impressive, with unexpectedly hefty bass performance, and the over-ear design cocoons the listener creating a wide soundstage really giving individual instruments the chance to shine.

Energetic, precise and hugely enjoyable. And unlike a lot of Sennheiser's range, the look has a certain timeless style to it, rather than looking like something a BBC technician might have worn in 1976.

9. Sennheiser Momentum M2IE Excellent wired in-ear headphones under £50 Reasons to buy + Very strong audio + Smart enough looks Reasons to avoid - A wider choice of tips would be good Today's Best Deals AU $119 View at Amazon

If you're after a reliably good pair of headphones, Sennheiser is as good a starting point as any. Its first earphones from the Momentum line are a good few years old now, but earphones just don't date like most tech products do.

The M2IE boasts fantastically detailed sound, plenty of bass and dedicated versions for both iOS and Android.

There are plenty of other strong in-ear options from Sennheiser, notably the IE range, but the Momentum M2IE pulls off the killer combo of strong audio, reasonable pricing and smart looks.

They also fit comfortably in the ear – not as deeply as some, but then many people don't like those kinds of full-bore ear stuffers.

If there's one area that the M2IE shows it's age, it's in the fact that the ear-tips are the old-fashioned, domed type, rather than more modernist favourites such as shaped silicone, Comply, or hooked. You can always buy those separately, though.

10. AKG K52 Best over-ear headphones under £50 – an incredible bargain Specifications Type: Closed back Frequency response: 18Hz-20KHz Driver: 40mm Cable: 2.5m Reasons to buy + Incredible VFM + Great build quality Reasons to avoid - Not the warmest sound Today's best AKG K52 deals AU $69 View at Amazon

It's not that we’re snobs at T3 – well, not all of us – but the idea of spending £30 on a pair of indoor-only headphones seemed laughable, especially with so many alternatives available.

Then we listened to the AKG K52.

This has absolutely no right to sound half as good as it does, even for twice the price.

Okay, you can't expect these to sound as good as anything over £150, but for at-home listening they offer a massive soundstage, impressive balance and a frankly ludicrous amount of detail for the dosh.

They start to struggle a little when pushed hard, and your ears will get fatigued quickly listening to heavier, electronic and hiphop sounds on the K52, but good ol' guitars and drums sound superb.

Build quality is also a nice surprise, and while they’re obviously mostly plastic, the metal headband and super soft ear pads prevent them feeling cheap. They're lightweight, and while adjustment is rudimentary, they'll not slip off, especially given you'll not be raving or commuting in them any time soon.

There is a certain lack of warmth to the sound, but if you appreciate the AKG's slight limitations before you buy, you'll come away feeling like you've robbed the store.