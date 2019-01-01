The best luxury diaries 2020

The most stylish way to get organised in 2018 is with a diary. But not just any old diary; one of the best luxury diaries that shops have to offer.

We can’t promise that a new diary is magically going to make you keep all of your resolutions, hit the gym five times a week and kick that expensive coffee habit, but it is a stylish place to start.

There’s something about committing plans to paper that’s just a little more authentic and much more delightful than fumbling to get the right 15-minute interval saved to Google Calendar.

The exact level of organisation is, of course, up to you. You can typically choose between week-to-view and day-to-a-page diaries, with the former typically consisting of a double page spread with one side split into days and the other for notes, and the latter usually broken down by the hour, allowing you get into the real nitty gritty of planning your day.

After that, it’s all about the look, and for luxury diaries that typically means something along the lines of “what’s your favourite kind of leather?”

But this year, why not pledge to go the whole hog? Go for the luxe-est covers and best paper for a diary that’ll be a real joy to use day in day out – you deserve it.

The 7 best diaries

1. SMYTHSON Soho 2018 leather diary This mock croc Smythson diary is the ultimate luxury stationery buy Specifications Best for: Pure luxury Size: H19cm x W14cm Colour: Grey Material: Crocodile-embossed calf leather Reasons to buy + Luxurious materials + Overlapping dates Reasons to avoid - A bit out-there for some Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Crafted from fine calf leather and lined with silk, this Smythson diary is decadent and elegant at the same time, and even its pages are a standout, pale blue and gilt-edged for an unmistakably high-end look and feel. But while knockout looks are all very well and good, it’s pleasingly practical too.

The week to view spreads each offer a whole page just for notes, and the diary itself runs until the 27th January 2019, good news if you’re bound to put off next year’s diary shopping until well into the sales. For a winning combo of borderline outrageous luxury and practicality, this is our best diary all-round.

2. Aspinal of London 2018 A6 Day per Page Leather Diary A stylish down-to-the-minute planner for obsessive schedulers Specifications Best for: Hour-by-hour planning Size: A6 (H15.24 x W10.8cm) Colour: Black Croc, Amazon Brown Croc, Deer Saffiano, Berry Lizard, Midnight Blue Lizard, Raspberry Lizard Material: Genuine leather Reasons to buy + Good for detailed planning + Choice of colours and personalisation Reasons to avoid - All textured leather options Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

An Aspinal diary is always a fine choice, and this lizard-look diary is no exception, handmade in England to the highest quality. While less eye-wateringly expensive than the Smythson Soho, it brings to the table a number of the same charms, including sumptuous Italian calf leather and glitzy gilt edges, so if you’re after a less flashy but still discernibly luxurious option, this is a good one.

We’re particularly taken with the refined midnight blue lizard, but with a choice of six colours and finishes you can take your pick, and even personalise with embossing or engraving for a little extra.

3. Montblanc Diary Elegant Soft Cover Journal A6 A soft cover diary with subtle good looks Specifications Best for: Flexibility Size: A6 (H14 x W8.9cm) Colour: Indigo, black Material: Saffiano leather Reasons to buy + Simple and sophisticated + Not restricted to January - December Reasons to avoid - More colour choice would be nice Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

While not strictly a 2018 diary, that small fact actually works to this Montblanc offering’s advantage. It’s the most flexible of our picks by far, with a pick-your-own date system at the top of every page that means you can start whenever in the year you like. That's great news if you’re in the market for a luxury mid-year diary, which can sometimes be hard to come by.

Finely textured Saffiano leather in indigo or black, as well as subtle Montblanc branding, give the whole thing a business-like, but not austere, air, so it’s a great understated option.

4. Filofax A5 Organiser Nappa Taupe and Black This keepsake Filofax is a customisable, portable, organisational wonder Specifications Best for: Longevity Size: A5 (H25.3 x W20cm) Colour: Taupe/black Material: Nappa leather Reasons to buy + Use year after year + Handy pockets Reasons to avoid - Not the most inspiring colours Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This smooth leather Filofax organiser is a great bet if you’re not into the textured leather of our other picks, which can come across a little fussy if all you want is a well-made but stylistically subtle diary. It’s all business in other regards too: you won’t get much more organised than you will with Filofax.

This contrast leather organiser features slip pockets and a zipped pocket for important tickets and receipts, plus a notepad pocket for on-the-go note-taking, and comes complete with a week on two pages diary. Arguably the best bit is the ability to replace internal pages each year while keeping the exterior, which bumps up the value considerably.

5. Moleskine Black Daily Hard Large Diary 2018 The classic choice for daily note-taking Specifications Best for: Simplicity Size: Large (H21 x W13cm) Colour: Various Reasons to buy + Sleek and simple + Quality paper Reasons to avoid - A bit simple Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Moleskine diaries may not look much from the outside, but really, when it comes to simple but stylish scheduling, that’s all part of their charm. There’s something about the heavy ivory paper, telltale font and clear and practical layouts that have earned the brand legions of devotees, and if you’re not already one of them, it’s likely you soon will be.

With a day to a page, there’s plenty of space to jot down notes and commitments, perfect for freelancers or anyone else with a variable schedule who’s always on the go.

6. Filofax A5 Organiser Finsbury Electric Blue An on-trend organiser for those who don’t like to blend into the crowd Specifications Best for: A pop of colour Size: A5 (H23 x W20cm) Colour: Indigo Reasons to buy + Amazing colour + Customisable inner Reasons to avoid - Maybe not the most timeless shade Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you’re hankering after a stylish diary but aren’t sure if you’ll use it to its fullest extent, go for one in an amazing saturated colour that’ll perk up grey mornings and won’t be relegated to the bottom of a bag.

This Filofax Finsbury organiser in intense indigo is one such gem, and its included customisable indexes, 2018 week on two pages diary, note pages and more make organising your time a cinch. Plus, that amazing blue-toned purple is Pantone colour of the year, so you’re guaranteed on-trend at least until 2019.

7. Liberty London Medium Ianthe Diary 2018 Daily glamour, whether you’re gallivanting or commuting Specifications Best for: Vintage style Size: Medium (H14 x W11cm) Colour: Black, mid-grey, navy, red Reasons to buy + Looks incredible + Iconic pattern Reasons to avoid - Not quite as nice inside as outside Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This vintage-look diary from Liberty is sure to add a touch of glamour to the everyday even if, rather than lounging on the lawn of a country pile, you tend to spend your mornings stuck on the tube wedged into a stranger’s armpit.

Its embossed Art Deco pattern and gilt-edge pages give it the impression of an antique tome rather than a productivity tool, adding a little bit of fanfare to jotting down appointments, something that can really be a bit dull.

Get one for a loved one to kick your gifting game up a notch, or keep it for yourself – we wouldn’t blame you.