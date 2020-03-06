Best Kindle 2020: which of Amazon's ereaders should you be using?

Welcome to T3's guide to the best Kindle ereaders on the market today. Amazon has disrupted multiple markets, and there's no doubt those markets include ereaders – the Kindle has helped transform how we consume books in electronic form, and the device has sold in huge numbers since the first one appeared.

So you've decided you want an Amazon Kindle ereader: which one is the best Amazon Kindle ereader on the market? As of 2020, Amazon sells four different Kindle models covering a variety of features and price points, and we're here to explain the key differences between them in this guide.

The good news for anyone shopping for a Kindle is that Amazon has gone a covered a broad spectrum in terms of budget with its ereader range, so there really are options for everyone, regardless of how much money they have to spend.

Importantly, though, not every ereader will be perfect for every user, so regardless of budget, it is important to figure out which model will be best suited to you before pulling the trigger. Chances are you're not going to need the top-end model, even if you have budgeted its cost into your decision-making process.

The best Amazon Kindle 2020

1. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite The best Kindle for most people Specifications Screen size: 6 inches Resolution: 300ppi Storage: 8GB / 32GB Front light: 5 LEDs Waterproof: Yes Thickness: 8.2mm Weight: 182g Reasons to buy + The solid mid-ranger + Compact and waterproof Today's Best Deals AU $199 View at Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite costs almost twice as much as the basic Kindle, so why would you upgrade? Because you get some extra features that are actually useful, not just gimmicks, while keeping the same compact 6-inch screen size and getting an even thinner Kindle.

More storage, a better front light, waterproofing, and a fetching blue shade... these are all good reasons why you might go for the Paperwhite model rather than the standard one. The display is flush with the device's front and running at a much higher resolution too.

Combined, all these extra features really do flush out the standard Kindle as a device, and especially so in terms of future-proofing. For anyone who is serious about getting into reading on an ereader, then this is the Kindle model to check out first.

If you're shopping with a large budget, then the Kindle Oasis is a superb premium choice.

2. Amazon Kindle Oasis The best premium Kindle Specifications Screen size: 7 inches Resolution: 300ppi Storage: 8GB / 32GB Front light: 25 LEDs Waterproof: Yes Thickness: 8.4mm Weight: 188g Reasons to buy + Dedicated page turning buttons + Largest Kindle screen Today's Best Deals AU $399 View at Amazon

The Kindle Oasis is Amazon's top of the line ereader and, as such, it costs. So you know why you would pay extra for the Paperwhite – why would you then pay even more for the Kindle Oasis? Well, once again you get the front-flush design, and the waterproofing, and the extra storage (your choice of 8GB or 32GB, as on the Paperwhite).

At 7 inches, this is the biggest Kindle screen too, which means a more immersive reading experience even if it's a bit more to carry. It's the most premium-looking model in the range too, and you get dedicated page turning buttons and an auto-adjusting backlight.

It really is a joy to use, too, with the 300ppi screen displaying pages as if they were printed on real paper thanks to very latest E Ink technology. The Oasis also works with Audible, the audiobook service, so if you like listening to stories as well as reading them, this top-end unit has you covered.

3. Amazon Kindle The best budget Kindle Specifications Screen size: 6 inches Resolution: 167ppi Storage: 4GB Front light: 4 LEDs Waterproof: No Thickness: 8.7mm Weight: 174g Reasons to buy + The lightest Kindle + Won't break the bank Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The introductory Kindle model is a strong basic ereader. It's compact, it's intuitive to use, and it does everything that you'd want a Kindle ereader to do – though you miss out on some extra features (for example, this Kindle isn't waterproof, so you wouldn't want to drop it in the pool on holiday).

Other Kindles offer more storage, too, but 4GB is plenty of space for thousands of ebooks (and that's really what it is about, right), and what we like most is the low price: go for one of the more expensive models and you'll have to pay at least twice as much. With that in mind, this is our pick for the best Kindle out there if you are shopping on a budget.

4. Amazon Kindle Kids Edition The best Kindle for little people Specifications Screen size: 6 inches Resolution: 167ppi Storage: 8GB Front light: 4 LEDs Waterproof: No Thickness: 14mm Weight: 288g Reasons to buy + Chunky, colourful case included + With a year of Fire for Kids Unlimited Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The name really gives away the reason why you would pick this Kindle over all the others – it's the KIndle for your offspring, the one you should get for the children in your life, and it adds a few kid-friendly features on top of all the features from the basic Kindle model.

Those extras include a choice of colourful cover cases, built-in parental controls, and a one-year subscription to the Fire for Kids Unlimited service (usually £1.99 a month) – that includes all the Harry Potters, by the way. The perfect introduction to ebooks for kids.

How to choose the best Kindle

On one level, picking the best Kindle isn't too daunting a task – they all do more or less the same job, letting you buy and read ebooks from Amazon's marketplace, and keeping your ereading synced between devices (including phones and laptops). Whichever Kindle you end up buying, you're unlikely to be disappointed.

There are, however, some differences in these devices that are worth mentioning. It's also important to weigh up these feature lists against how much you're going to spend on your Kindle, whether you're buying it for yourself or someone else as a gift – features like the available storage and waterproofing vary between models.

Screen size and overall size are important to bear in mind as well, as these will make a difference to your reading experience, and how easy it is to carry your Kindle around. The good news is that thanks to their popularity all these Kindles come with a host of accessories (including cases) to pick from.