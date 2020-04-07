The best 80+ inch TVs: get home cinema heaven from these colossal 4K and 8K TVs

If you’re thinking of buying one of the best 80+ inch TVs, then you’re about to enter the wonderful world of elite home cinema – these are some of the best TVs in the world.

A screen this big is not only a significant financial investment, but it’s going to require a serious amount of space – it's a huge step up over the best 65-inch TVs, and even the difference from the best 75-inch TVs is more than you might expect.

A projector is the only cost-effective alternative when it comes to images this large, but a TV has certain advantages: you can turn an 80+ inch 4K or 8K TV on and off quickly, you don’t have to worry about the lifespan, and you can enjoy all the usual TV features like broadcast tuners and smart platforms.

More importantly, an 80+ inch HDR TV can deliver levels of peak brightness that are impossible for a projector, allowing you to enjoy the full benefits of HDR.

Best 80+ inch TV: Is this the right size for you?

Unsurprisingly an 80+ inch TV is really large, and while such a screen could fit in a normal living room, it will probably dominate the space to an undesirable degree, unless you have a huge open space.

A TV this big should really be installed in a dedicated room, where it can take centre stage and its size won’t be an issue. Wall mounting is probably the best approach, but make sure the wall is load bearing and the bracket robust.

You can theoretically sit up to 18 feet away, but given the increased resolution available these days you can sit much closer, making the experience more immersive.

You should also consider investing in a multi-channel audio system, so there’s a big soundstage to accompany those impressive visuals. At the very least, take a look at the best soundbars – some give you Dolby Atmos sound with rear speakers.

Best 80+ inch TV: What to look for

The 80+ inch HDR TV market is dominated by high-end models and 8K panels, where the larger screen size benefits from the increased resolution. However there are still a few 80+ inch 4K TVs available – we do recommend going 8K if you're able, though.

There are both OLED and QLED screens available (as well as other forms of LCD), though this size range tends to be dominated by LCD currently.

As with any screen size you should be looking for HDR support, Dolby Atmos, gaming features, and state-of-the-art smart platforms.

However, when dealing with panels this large, it's essential to have high-tech image processing to ensure that all content looks awesome on the big screen – when the picture is this big, you will see any imperfections.

Best 80+ inch TV: the list

(Image credit: Samsung)

1. Samsung Q950TS The best 85-inch TV overall, with spectacular HDR Reasons to buy + Superb HDR performance + Comprehensive smart platform + Excellent gaming features Reasons to avoid - No Dolby Vision or Atmos Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The Samsung Q950TS is the latest flagship 8K QLED model from the manufacturer, and as such this 85-inch TV is packed with cutting-edge tech. First of all, it’s gorgeous to look at, with a stunning minimalist design.

Secondly it uses Samsung’s new Object Tracking Sound Plus, which uses speakers at the top, middle, and bottom in conjunction with AI-enhanced processing to move sounds so they precisely match the images on screen. The Q950TS doesn’t support Dolby Atmos, which is a shame considering all those speakers, but it can pass Atmos to a soundbar or amplifier via HDMI-eARC.

This 85-inch Smart TV boasts a sophisticated operating system that’s fast, responsive and intuitive to use. It also offers an extensive selection of streamers including Netflix, Amazon, YouTube, Apple TV+, Disney+, and the UK catch-up services. There’s an updated version of the Universal Guide, easy setup using the SmartThings app, and built-in Amazon Alexa. There’s also the new Digital Butler, which is designed to make connecting and controlling other devices easier.

The Q950TS has an incredibly low input lag, along with support for variable refresh rate (VRR) and auto low-latency mode (ALLM), both of which will feature on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, making it a great 85-inch QLED TV for gamers.

The Q950TS has a direct backlight, local dimming, wider viewing angles and quantum dot technology, all of which combine to deliver wider colours, incredible black levels, and brighter highlights.

The 8K Quantum Processor uses sophisticated neural networks to produce incredibly clean and detailed images with SDR and HDR sources. The latter is especially impressive thanks to the increased colour volume, and there’s support for HDR10+ (although still no Dolby Vision). However, overall this is easily the most impressive 85-inch HDR TV you’ll see this year.

• Read our full Samsung Q950TS review

Buy the Samsung Q950TS at all sizes

(Image credit: Samsung)

2. Samsung QE82Q70R The best cheap 80+ inch 4K TV Reasons to buy + Excellent HDR performance + Comprehensive smart platform + Excellent gaming features Reasons to avoid - No Dolby Vision or Atmos Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you want to dabble in some big screen action but don't have the budget for the top-end TVs here, the mid-range 4K Q70R represents the perfect way to enjoy many of the benefits of Samsung’s QLED range without breaking the bank.

This 82-inch TV uses a direct LED array to light-up its huge screen, along with local dimming and quantum dot technology to deliver more colours and brighter highlights. As a result the Q70R can produce a 100% colour volume with HDR, as well as retain shadow details in the darker parts of the image, and specular highlights that really pop. The Quantum Processor also does its part, applying AI-enhanced upscaling and image processing to create clean and detailed images on this 82-inch HDR TV.

The Q70R might be a mid-range model when it comes to QLED, but it has exactly the same smart system as its higher-end siblings. That means you get Samsung’s proprietary Ambient Mode, easy setup using the SmartThings app, and the ability to work with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. There’s also a comprehensive set of video streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon, YouTube, Apple TV+, Disney+, and the UK catch-up services, along with a Universal Guide to help you sift through all that choice.

The Q70R is also an excellent 82-inch TV for gaming, with a host of features that includes a very low input lag, along with support for VRR and ALLM.

(Image credit: Sony)

3. Sony KD-85XG9505 The best bang-for-buck 80+ inch 4K TV Reasons to buy + Excellent image processing + Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos + Comprehensive app support Reasons to avoid - No HDR10+ support Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The Samsung Q70R might be the best budget 80+ inch TV you can buy, but the Sony XG95 is the 85-inch 4K TV that offers the best overall value for balancing image quality to price. It not only gives a slightly larger 4K screen, but also includes Sony’s proprietary image-enhancing technology.

That means a Triluminos LCD panel with a direct full-array LED backlight and local dimming, for richer colours, wider viewing angles, deeper blacks, improved shadows, and increased brightness. It also means Sony’s X1 Ultimate image processor for the best-possible scaling and noise reduction, combined with X-Motion Clarity for smoother and clearer motion. Both are important features because artefacts are obvious on a screen this large.

Thanks to all these features the XG95 is a fantastic 85-inch HDR TV that includes Dolby Vision, although there’s no support for HDR10+. Regardless of whether you’re watching SDR and HDR, the XG95 delivers bright, detailed and colourful images with exceptional peak highlights. Sony’s superb motion handling is sure to please sports fans and gamers alike, while a low input lag is also good news for the latter.

The Android TV operating system features Google Assistant built-in, but also works with Amazon Alexa, and while the choice of streaming services isn’t quite as broad as LG or Samsung, the XG95 is a great value 85-inch Smart TV that delivers fantastic big-screen images.

(Image credit: Sony)

4. Sony KD-85ZG9 The best 80+ inch 8K TV if money is no object Reasons to buy + Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos + Excellent image processing + Comprehensive app support Reasons to avoid - No HDR10+ support Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you have have the budget, then you might want to consider the Sony ZG9. This is the company’s flagship TV, and sits at the top of the MASTER Series range. As such this state-of-the-art TV includes every piece of cutting-edge technology available to Sony. And one of those options is actually a 98-inch screen, which is utterly astounding but does, let's be clear, cost as much as a flat.

That means you get an 8K LCD panel with a full-array LED backlight and local dimming. An increased number of LEDs allows for more precise local dimming control, which results in a superior contrast performance with deeper black and brighter highlights. The HDR images are also enhanced using X-tended Dynamic Range PRO, which expands the dynamic range while still revealing more detail in the dark and brighter parts of the picture.

In addition, Sony’s X1 Ultimate image processor makes full use of the extra pixels offered by 8K to deliver superb upscaling and noise reduction, combined with X-Reality PRO for increased levels of detail. The ZG9 is a remarkable 85-inch HDR TV that supports IMAX Enhanced, and also includes Dolby Vision – although as with all of Sony’s TVs there’s still no support for HDR10+. However the SDR and HDR performance is exceptional, and the ZG9 delivers highly detailed and saturated images with very bright peak highlights.

In addition, Sony’s superb motion handling is sure to please sports fans, while the low input lag will allow you to enjoy responsive and entertaining gaming sessions.

As with most of Sony’s TVs the ZG9 uses the Android TV operating system, which features Google Assistant built-in, and works with Amazon Alexa. There’s also a decent choice of streaming services available, although the platform isn’t as comprehensive as some of the competition.

The ZG9 also boasts a sonically-enhanced audio system that Sony euphemistically refers to as Sound-from-Picture Reality. What this actually means is that the TV has forward-firing speakers at the top and bottom of the screen, ensuring sound effects are precisely aligned with the images on screen. The upshot of all these features is an 85-inch smart TV that delivers an immersive audio and visual experience.

(Image credit: LG)

5. LG OLED88Z9 The best 80+ inch OLED TV Reasons to buy + Amazing 8K picture quality + Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos + Excellent smart platform Reasons to avoid - No HDR10+ support - Very expensive Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The LG Z9 is an incredible technological achievement, but this 88-inch smart TV is eye-wateringly expensive and makes the Sony ZG9 look cheap. However if money is no object, the Z9 is capable of delivering remarkable big-screen images.

This state-of-the-art behemoth not only boasts an 8K OLED panel (although bizarrely to fully exploit this feature you need to use an included outboard decoder) but also boasts LG’s α9 Intelligent Processor which makes full use of all those extra pixels when upscaling lower resolution material.

As a result, images are sharp, detailed and clean, whether you’re watching SDR or HDR content. In the case of the latter there’s a choice of HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision, with only a lack of HDR10+ to disappoint on a screen this expensive.

This superb 88-inch HDR TV delivers images that are often breathtaking, although due to the limitations of OLED technology it can’t reach the peak highlights of Samsung’s Q950TS.

The Z9 includes HDMI 2.1 inputs, allowing it to support 8K, eARC, 4K at 120 frames per second, VRR and ALLM. Those last three features are critical features for gamers, as is a very low input lag.

LG’s webOS is the industry-leading smart system, with built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, along with an extensive selection of streaming apps.

The Z9 supports Dolby Atmos and includes a sound system built into the permanently attached stand. This uses larger speakers, subwoofers and beefed-up amplification to produce a soundstage as immersive as the screen itself. Overall the LG Z9 is the giant OLED TV to choose if you have very deep pockets.