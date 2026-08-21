A performance coach says every man over 40 should be able to pass these six longevity tests

When you go to the doctor for a checkup, you probably expect them to check your blood pressure and cholesterol. What they're less likely to test is whether you can get up from the floor without using your hands, balance on one leg for a minute or hang from a pull-up bar.

As we get older (and wiser, of course), it’s not just about those health markers, but how well we can actually move matters too. After all, living longer is one thing. Living well, and staying strong, mobile and independent enough to enjoy those extra years is another.

That's where functional fitness comes in. Simple movement tests can give you a useful snapshot of the strength, balance, mobility and physical resilience you're taking into your forties and beyond. And, crucially, they give you something you can measure and work on.

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Inspired by a post from Men's Health & Performance Coach Rob Morgan, these six tests won't tell you whether you'll live to 100, but together they can reveal plenty about how well your body is functioning right now. Best of all, you don't need a lab or doctor to test them - you can do them at home yourself.

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1. Deep squat hold

Target: 2 minutes

Drop into a deep squat, keeping your heels on the floor, chest lifted, and feet planted, then hold the position for as long as you can comfortably.

The deep squat challenges mobility through your hips, knees and ankles, while also testing lower-body and core strength.

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Can't do it? Start by holding onto a sturdy support or TRX, then gradually increase your squat depth and the time you can comfortably hold the position.

2. No-hands get-up

Target: Get down to the floor and back up without using your hands

This one sounds ridiculously simple until you try it.

From standing, lower yourself to a seated position on the floor without using your hands, arms or knees for support. Then stand back up without using them to boost yourself.

The movement combines lower-body strength, mobility, balance and coordination - all physical qualities we want to hang onto as we age.

Some interesting research supports this, too. In a study involving more than 2,000 adults aged 51 to 80, lower sit-to-stand scores were associated with a significantly higher risk of all-cause mortality over a follow-up period of about 6 years.

In other words, being able to get yourself off the floor could reveal more about your health and longevity than you might think.

Can't do it? Sit down on the floor and practise getting back up. It may be totally ungraceful at first, and you might need to roll onto your side or use your hands. That's OK. Keep practising.

3. Single-leg balance

Target: 1 minute per leg

Stand tall, lift one foot off the floor, and see how long you can stay balanced without putting it back down or grabbing something for support. Then swap sides.

Balance might not get the same attention as strength or cardio, but it becomes increasingly important as we get older. Staying stable on one leg requires coordination between your muscles, joints, vision, vestibular system, and nervous system.

Good balance also matters for something considerably less glamorous but increasingly important with age: staying steady on your feet.

Can't do it? Standing on one leg is one of the easiest things to practise because you don't need any equipment. Try it while brushing your teeth or waiting for the kettle to boil, and add more single-leg and unilateral exercises to your gym workouts. There's nowhere to hide when you take one leg away, so embrace the wobble and keep working on becoming more stable.

4. Fists to floor

Target: Touch your fists to the floor without bending your knees

Stand tall with your legs straight, hinge forwards and see whether you can reach your fists towards the floor without bending your knees.

It's a quick test of mobility through your hamstrings, hips, and spine, and it can highlight stiffness that creeps in after years spent sitting at desks, driving, and generally moving less.

Don't force your way to the floor, though. Mobility is something to work on progressively and consistently.

Can't do it? It might be time to stop neglecting those basic stretches. Lying hamstring stretches can help, or simply bring the floor closer to you - and start by folding forwards and placing your hands on yoga blocks to get that yoga stretch. You can then gradually reduce the height as your mobility improves.

5. Push-ups

Target: 20 perfect reps

There's a reason the humble push-up always pops up.

Twenty clean repetitions require upper-body strength, muscular endurance and core stability, without the need for a dumbbell, barbell or even a gym.

Research also links push-up capacity to cardiovascular health. One study of active adult men found that those who could do more push-ups had a lower incidence of cardiovascular disease events during the subsequent 10-year follow-up.

That doesn't mean doing push-ups prevents heart disease, of course, but your ability to perform them can provide another useful snapshot of your overall physical capacity.

For this test, quality counts. Keep your body in a straight line, lower your chest towards the floor and fully extend your arms at the top. Twenty half-reps don't count.

Can't do it? Do as many clean reps as possible before dropping to your knees. Over time, aim to increase the number of full push-ups you can complete before switching to the modified version.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

6. Dead hang

Target: 1 minute

Grab a pull-up bar with an overhand grip, lift your feet off the floor and hang.

Simple? Yes. Easy? Give it 30 seconds. Still with us?

The dead hang challenges grip strength and upper-body endurance while requiring you to support your entire body weight from your hands.

Grip strength has become one of the biggest talking points in longevity research because lower grip strength is consistently associated with poorer health outcomes as we age. It doesn't mean hanging from a bar for 60 seconds will make you live longer, but maintaining strength through your hands and upper body can indicate overall strength and physical capacity.

Can't do it? Start by hanging for as long as you can and aim to add a little more time each week. You can also use a resistance band to support your body as you build grip and upper-body strength.

What if you can't pass all six?

Firstly, don't panic. These aren't pass-or-fail medical tests, nor are they a crystal ball for longevity. Think of them as a starting point - and a way to identify which areas of your fitness might need a little more attention. After all, you can't manage what you don't measure.

It's exactly why I strength train, get around 10,000-15,000 steps a day and prioritise mobility. I'm not only exercising for what my body can do now; I'm investing in what I want it to do decades from now.

One day, my kids might have kids of their own, and I want to be the grandma who can confidently get down on the floor with them - and, importantly, get back up again. I want to carry my own shopping, climb the stairs, travel, and keep doing the things I love without relying on somebody else.

Because the goal isn't simply a longer life. It's staying strong and capable enough to enjoy it.