Patagonia’s workwear-inspired autumn jacket is 40% off and comes in heavyweight 9.5oz cotton canvas with a corduroy collar
The Point Reyes Canvas Jacket brings classic workwear styling and rugged organic cotton for only £90
Patagonia might be best known for technical outdoor gear, but some of its most wearable pieces borrow heavily from old-school workwear.
The Point Reyes Canvas Jacket is a good example. It has the kind of simple, rugged shape that works just as well over a T-shirt in early autumn as it does layered over knitwear once temperatures start to fall.
And right now, Patagonia has knocked 40% off the Gumtree Green version, bringing the price down from £150 to £90!
A rugged, workwear-inspired autumn layer made from heavyweight cotton canvas, with a contrasting corduroy collar, roomy patch pockets and an easy regular fit. At £90, it’s easily one of the better outerwear deals out there right now.
The brand uses a hefty 9.5oz 100% Regenerative Organic Certified cotton canvas that gives the Point Reyes considerably more structure than your average lightweight overshirt.
Patagonia describes it as its rugged Stand Up canvas, and the jacket weighs a fairly substantial 726g. Along with the button front, flap chest pocket and oversized patch pockets, the corduroy collar makes the Point Reyes look and feel like a classic chore jacket.
The Gumtree Green colourway has that slightly faded olive appearance that suits the workwear aesthetic nicely, and the brown collar gives it just enough contrast to stop the whole thing looking too plain.
The jacket has a regular fit, and the front pockets have both top and side entry for added versatility. It’s made in a Fair Trade Certified factory.
The Patagonia Point Reyes Canvas Jacket is currently £90, reduced from £150, in Gumtree Green. At the time of writing, Patagonia is showing multiple sizes available, although past-season stock can disappear quickly.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.