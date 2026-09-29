Patagonia’s workwear-inspired autumn jacket is 40% off and comes in heavyweight 9.5oz cotton canvas with a corduroy collar

Patagonia might be best known for technical outdoor gear, but some of its most wearable pieces borrow heavily from old-school workwear.

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The Point Reyes Canvas Jacket is a good example. It has the kind of simple, rugged shape that works just as well over a T-shirt in early autumn as it does layered over knitwear once temperatures start to fall.

And right now, Patagonia has knocked 40% off the Gumtree Green version, bringing the price down from £150 to £90!

The brand uses a hefty 9.5oz 100% Regenerative Organic Certified cotton canvas that gives the Point Reyes considerably more structure than your average lightweight overshirt.

Patagonia describes it as its rugged Stand Up canvas, and the jacket weighs a fairly substantial 726g. Along with the button front, flap chest pocket and oversized patch pockets, the corduroy collar makes the Point Reyes look and feel like a classic chore jacket.

The Gumtree Green colourway has that slightly faded olive appearance that suits the workwear aesthetic nicely, and the brown collar gives it just enough contrast to stop the whole thing looking too plain.

The jacket has a regular fit, and the front pockets have both top and side entry for added versatility. It’s made in a Fair Trade Certified factory.

The Patagonia Point Reyes Canvas Jacket is currently £90, reduced from £150, in Gumtree Green. At the time of writing, Patagonia is showing multiple sizes available, although past-season stock can disappear quickly.