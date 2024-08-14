Twinkle, twinkle, 4K star: Finder TW2 smart telescope brings space a whole lot closer for everyone

If you’ve ever gazed up at the night sky and wished you could capture the awe-inspiring beauty of the cosmos in high definition, Beaverlab's latest creation might be your new best friend.

Say hello to the Finder TW2, an advanced optical telescope that doesn’t just let you observe the stars – it brings them into your living room in stunning 4K.

The company’s new design is designed to democratise the exploration of space for seasoned astronomers and curious beginners alike.

Whether you're searching for one of the best telescopes on the market or the best beginner telescopes to start your cosmic journey, the Finder TW2 is engineered to impress.

At first glance, the Finder TW2’s 82mm aperture and 29x zoom capability are impressive, but it’s what’s under the hood that really sets it apart.

The DS1 image collector is the heart of this beast, boasting a starlight CMOS sensor paired with AI-powered image processing that ensures your photos and videos are nothing short of extraordinary—even in less-than-ideal lighting conditions.

The Finder TW2 features a built-in 5-inch touchscreen, allowing for real-time photo and video editing directly on the device. This isn’t just a convenience—it’s a whole new way to interact with the cosmos.

From adjusting exposure to fine-tuning contrast, everything is at your fingertips, making stargazing a more immersive and intuitive experience.

(Image credit: Beaverlab)

Beaverlab integrated a suite of AI-driven features into the new smart telescope to take your astrophotography to the next level, including Chromatic Aberration Correction for sharper visuals and Wide Dynamic Range to balance out lighting extremes.

Even the most subtle details are brought to life, thanks to features like the Motion Compensated Temporal Filter and advanced noise reduction techniques.

Weighing in at just under four kilograms, the Finder TW2 is as portable as it is powerful. And with a battery life of up to six hours, you won’t have to cut your celestial adventures short.

What truly makes the Finder TW2 special is its versatility. Beyond stargazing, it’s a capable companion for aerial photography and bird watching, thanks to its high-resolution image capture and impressive magnification.

And for those who already own telescopes, the DS1 image collector is compatible with 99% of models on the market, making it a valuable upgrade to your existing setup.

In the words of Simon Fang, founder of Beaverlab, “Exploring the cosmos should not be exclusive to the affluent or technically skilled. Our state-of-the-art optical telescope revolutionises stargazing by merging superior optical precision with exceptional affordability.”

The Finder TW2 is currently available for pre-order through a crowdfunding campaign. Early bird pricing starts at just $329 (MSRP $499).