DJI's power station van-lifers call "game-changer" is £150 less in Amazon's Prime Day Sale – and it fully charges in under an hour

There is something romantic about the digital nomad lifestyle, especially if it involves coastlines and vans. One thing every digital nomad needs, though, is a power station to power all your electronics, from phones and laptops to cooking equipment and drones.

Shop all DJI deals on Amazon

DJI only recently entered the power station market, but has already put out a surprising number of units. The Power 1000 v2 is one of the brand's newest models, featuring a 1024Wh LFP battery, seamless UPS, a 10-year lifespan, and a quick-charge function. And now it's £150 cheaper than usual.

Save £150 DJI Power 1000 v2: was £579 now £429 at Amazon Power your adventures for less with the DJI Power 1000 V2. This fast-charging 1,024Wh power station can recharge in under an hour, runs appliances up to 2,600W, and even fast-charges compatible DJI drone batteries, now £150 off for Prime Day.

The DJI Power 1000 V2 has a 1,024Wh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery with enough capacity to keep everything from laptops and cameras to portable fridges and coffee makers running while you're off-grid.

It delivers up to 2,600W of continuous AC output, meaning it can comfortably power high-draw appliances that many compact power stations struggle to power.

With DJI's rapid charging technology, when plugged into the mains, the power station can recharge from empty to full in around 56 minutes, so you spend less time waiting and more time using it. The station also supports solar charging when paired with compatible panels.

The unit doubles as an uninterruptible power supply (UPS), automatically switching to battery power during a blackout to keep connected devices running. DJI rates the LFP battery for around 4,000 charge cycles before it drops to 80% of its original capacity, which translates to roughly 10 years of regular use.

As you'd expect from DJI, the Power 1000 V2 also integrates neatly with the brand's wider ecosystem. It can fast-charge selected DJI drone batteries directly without needing their standard chargers.