Nike's "mind-altering" mules are finally available to buy soon, complete with 22 individually articulated foam nodes

Sportswear giant Nike has confirmed that the Mind 001 Pregame Mules will be available to buy in August, with all colourways currently listed as "Coming Soon" on Nike's website.

The slip-on mule was announced at the end of 2025 alongside other Nike innovations, including the Project Amplify exoskeleton, before being available to buy in limited quantities in January 2026.

It quickly became one of the brand's more intriguing releases, thanks to its unusual design and claims of helping athletes prepare mentally before competition.

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(Image credit: Nike)

The Mind 001 uses what Nike calls Mind Technology, a collection of 22 individually articulated foam nodes positioned across the footbed to stimulate pressure points on the bottom of the foot while walking.

Nike says the technology is designed to activate sensory areas of the brain, helping athletes feel more focused, calm and present before training, competition or other high-pressure situations.

Designed around sensory stimulation

The company says the articulated foam nodes help convey the texture of the ground through the sole and into the foot, gently stimulating sensory receptors with every step.

The brand describes the mule as a "pregame" shoe rather than a recovery shoe, positioning it as part of a routine that helps athletes prepare mentally before performance.

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The unusual concept has already attracted attention from athletes across different sports, as well as sneaker fans curious about Nike's move into sensory science and mental performance.

(Image credit: Nike)

Aside from the technology hidden underfoot, the Mind 001 features a lightweight foam construction, a perforated upper and a slip-on design intended for easy wear before and after activity.

The shoe has also earned the American Podiatric Medical Association's Seal of Acceptance.

The website currently lists five colourways, including Black/Hyper Crimson/White/Chrome, Mineral Slate/Light Pumice/Hyper Crimson/Metallic Platinum and White/Speed Red/Obsidian.

The Mind 001 Pregame Mule will be available from 20 August (UK and EU) and 18 August (US) at Nike UK, Nike US and Nike EU, priced at £80 / $95 / €90.

In Australia, the mules cost AU$150 and are listed as sold out.