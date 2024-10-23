Polar Vantage M3 takes sports tracking to the next level with wrist-ECG and offline maps

Finnish wearable expert Polar has just announced the launch of its highly anticipated Vantage M3.

The new model punches above its weight and adds a number of exciting features to the mid-range multisport watch.

Building on the success of previous Vantage models, most notably the Vantage V3 and the Vantage M2 , the Polar Vantage M3 integrates advanced biosensing technology, including wrist-ECG, blood oxygen saturation measurements, and nightly skin temperature tracking.

The watch also adds dual-frequency GPS and offline maps to bring precision and reliability to athletes, ensuring you stay on course wherever you are.

The Vantage M3 offers a suite of Polar’s full suite of training and recovery metrics, such as detailed insights into cardiovascular and musculoskeletal strain.

Smart Coaching, a collection of personalised features, allows you to track performance and recovery trends, making it easier to adjust training intensity and optimise results.

Weighing just 53 grams, the Polar Vantage M3 has a 1.28-inch AMOLED display, protected by Gorilla Glass 3 lens, and a sleek stainless-steel bezel that exudes minimalist Nordic style.

Despite its slim form, the watch offers long battery life, with up to 30 hours of tracking in training mode or up to 7 days in smartwatch mode.

With support for over 150 sports, the Polar Vantage M3 caters to a wide range of athletic activities, whether you're running, cycling, or taking on more niche pursuits.

Polar’s CEO, Sander Werring, highlighted the watch's versatility, saying, "The Polar Vantage M3 empowers today’s incredibly versatile athletes and is perfect for anyone who wants the extraordinary set of Polar capabilities in a more compact design."